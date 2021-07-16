Harvey Elliott begins preparations at pre-season camp in Austria after signing new long-term deal with Liverpool

Harvey Elliott will be one of the youngsters to watch out for as Liverpool begin their pre-season campaign in Austria. Ahead of the new season, Jurgen Klopp’s men, minus their Euro 2020 stars, started their preparations in Austria with a few new faces in the squad.

New signing Ibrahima Konaté will be itching to perform while Elliott and a few academy players will be looking to impress the Reds boss ahead of the new season. Klopp seems willing to keep Harvey Elliott at Merseyside for the upcoming campaign and Elliott’s performances in the pre-season might help earn him a place in the starting XI.

New deal for young superstar Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliot has signed a long-term deal with the Reds after he arrived in 2019.

The Reds had an early start in the transfer window as they signed Ibrahima Konaté from RB Leipzig. Following Konaté’s arrival, the Reds have been linked with many players without any deals being completed. The only big news has been Harvey Elliott signing a new deal with the club.

Some boss Friday news… 😁



Harvey Elliott has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds! 🙌🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 9, 2021

It has been two years since Harvey Elliott signed for the Reds, and last week, the young star put pen to paper on a new long-term deal. Speaking about his contract extension, Elliott said:

“There’s always going to be those butterflies whenever you put on the shirt, whenever you go out to train and play, whenever you’re involved in the club there’s always that feeling. Especially for me, being a Red, as well as my family – it’s nice to make them proud and make myself proud. But the hard work carries on.”

“It’s always a nice feeling when you sign a new contract – especially for your boyhood club. It’s all done and dusted now so I’ve just got to focus on pre-season, get my work in and make sure I’m ready for the season," added Elliott.

Harvey Elliott had an impressive stint with the Blackburn Rovers

Harvey Elliot racked up some nice stats while on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

After signing from Fulham, Harvey Elliott made only nine first-team appearances for the Reds before spending last season on loan with the Blackburn Rovers. The 18-year-old played 41 games in the Championship, racking up seven goals and eleven assists.

Elliott had the third-most assists of any player in the division and was also nominated for the Young Player of the Season award.

💎 Harvey Elliott has been nominated for the @EFL @EASPORTS Young Player of the Season Award. 👏#Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) April 26, 2021

Harvey Elliott is aware that he is under pressure to recreate his performances in a Reds shirt. Relishing the challenge, Elliott stated:

“I think that’s got to be everyone’s aim: to get in the team. To get in and around it at least. It’s not going to come easily; there’s a great bunch of boys here and great talent. But it’s down to me to work hard. I believe in myself that I can do it. I just want to be around the team, support everyone and be there if needed.”

