"Has missed 1676622 chances today", "Sell him" - Fans want Al-Nassr star to leave club as Cristiano Ronaldo's side slump to 2-0 loss

Cristiano Ronaldo was ineffective as Al-Nassr slumped to another Saudi Pro League defeat, but fans on Twitter were largely aiming their frustrations at Anderson Talisca.

The Brazilian playmaker started the game down the right-hand side and played the full 90 minutes in the 2-0 league loss against Al-Taawoun on Friday (August 18). He ended the game with six shots, but only one was on target.

Talisca also missed one big chance and largely failed to make an impact in the attacking third. One of his biggest chances to score came in the 55th minute when his header was saved by goalkeeper Mailson.

Fans were left frustrated after Al-Nassr suffered another league defeat. Having started only Sadio Mane out of the big guns in the league opener against Al-Ettifaq, they slumped to a 2-1 loss in their league opener four days earlier.

After the loss at Mrsool Park, one fan tweeted:

"Talisca has missed 1676622 chances today"

Another added:

"Sell him lmaoo"

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

According to renowned Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Besiktas have opened talks with Al-Nassr for the 29-year-old Brazilian. He was with the Turkish club for two years (2016-2018) on loan from SL Benfica.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in trouble after historic ACCC win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored both goals as Al-Nassr beat Al-Hilal in the Arab Club Champions Cup (ACCC) final 2-1 on August 12.

It was the first time Faris Najd won the competition. The first league game of the season came quite quickly for them - just two days later - so manager Luis Castro had to rest his team's main stars against Al-Ettifaq.

Against Al-Taawoun, he fielded a full-strength team. Yet, they conceded twice at home and failed to score for the second game running in the league, which is a cause for concern.

They kept 61% of the ball and managed 24 shots as compared to the visitors' eight. However, the finishing touch was lacking in key moments. Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't much help up front either, managing two shots on target and missing one big chance.

The 38-year-old will have to be at his best when his team face Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League playoff on August 22. He will hope to replicate his ACCC form in the league, where he scored six times in as many games.