"Has the skill-set for it" - Jurgen Klopp explains how Liverpool superstar is thriving in an unfamiliar position

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Sadio Mane for how quickly he has adapted to his new role on the pitch.

The 30-year-old has been forced to play as a centre-forward in the Reds' front three ever since the arrival of Luis Diaz in January, who has enjoyed a storming start to his Anfield career.

Mane has scored ten times since the beginning of February, including a strike in Liverpool's semi-final first-leg victory over Villarreal at Anfield.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 14 - Sadio Mané has tonight netted his 14th goal in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, equalling Didier Drobga’s record as the African with the most such goals in the competition’s history. Pride. 14 - Sadio Mané has tonight netted his 14th goal in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, equalling Didier Drobga’s record as the African with the most such goals in the competition’s history. Pride. https://t.co/fwVTLoxqbf

The Senegalese international helped his team to a 2-0 triumph, and Klopp couldn't wait to laud his forward after the full-time whistle. Speaking to BT Sport, the German boss said, as per Anfield Watch:

“He’s world class for us. He played on the right, that goal vs Arsenal in 2016, he’s just outstanding. I love Bobby and Diogo down the middle too. Sadio has the skill set for it.”

Mane, who scored the winning penalty for his country in this year's AFCON, has played in every position across Klopp's attacking line ever since his arrival from Southampton in 2016.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



Jordan Henderson's cross took a wicked deflection past Geronimo Rulli, before incisive play enabled Sadio Mane to double



#LIVVIL



@btsportfootball



Two goals in two minutes have put Liverpool in complete control vs. VillarrealJordan Henderson's cross took a wicked deflection past Geronimo Rulli, before incisive play enabled Sadio Mane to double #LFC 's lead Two goals in two minutes have put Liverpool in complete control vs. Villarreal 🔴Jordan Henderson's cross took a wicked deflection past Geronimo Rulli, before incisive play enabled Sadio Mane to double #LFC's lead ⚽️ ⚽️#LIVVIL 🎬 @btsportfootball https://t.co/EeOKYK7Yv7

Liverpool star Mane deserves Ballon d'Or ahead of Benzema and Salah, says Gabby Agbonlahor

Having scored 19 goals in 34 club games this season, Mane will without doubt be in contention to win plenty of individual awards when the current campaign concludes.

Former Aston Villa forward Agbonlahor believes the attacker should be in contention to win the Ballon d'Or this year, especially if Liverpool go on to win an unprecedented quadruple.

The Reds appear to have one foot in May's Champions League final in Paris, but Mane will face fierce competition for the individual award from the likes of Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, as well as his own club teammate Mohamed Salah.

Agbonlahor, though, has thrown Mane's name into the mix, with the former England international telling talkSPORT:

"He's won the Africa Cup of Nations, got a chance of winning the Premier League, has won the Carabao Cup and could win the FA Cup and Champions League and he's scored a lot of goals this season.

"I know we're looking at Benzema, but if they [Real Madrid] get knocked out by Man City then I think Mane would be the favorite to get it. I look at the way the Ballon d'Or is given, it includes trophies as well. Sadio Mane winning the Africa Cup of Nations, I'd put him above Mo Salah as well."

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Top scorers in the knockout stages for Liverpool (UCL era only):



Sadio Mané

Mohamed Salah

Roberto Firmino

Steven Gerrard

Dirk Kuyt

Luis García

Fernando Torres



#UCL Top scorers in the knockout stages for Liverpool (UCL era only):Sadio ManéMohamed SalahRoberto FirminoSteven GerrardDirk KuytLuis GarcíaFernando Torres 🔴 Top scorers in the knockout stages for Liverpool (UCL era only):⚽️1⃣4⃣ Sadio Mané⚽️1⃣1⃣ Mohamed Salah⚽️1⃣0⃣ Roberto Firmino⚽️0⃣6⃣ Steven Gerrard⚽️0⃣5⃣ Dirk Kuyt⚽️0⃣5⃣ Luis García ⚽️0⃣5⃣ Fernando Torres #UCL https://t.co/T4pMWm3WYj

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava