Has Unai Emery made Arsenal title challengers?

Mufi Shaikh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 115 // 31 Oct 2018, 18:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal announce Unai Emery as new head coach

On the 23rd May 2018, Arsenal appointed 46 year old Spaniard Unai Emery, as their new head coach after Wenger departed at the end of season following 22 years at the club. He arrived after a two year spell at Paris Saint-Germain F.C where he won a domestic treble. Emery won 87 of his 113 matches in charge at the club.

However, his contract was not extended and was replaced by Thomas Tuchel. Emery told Arsenal's official website: "I am thrilled to be joining one of the great clubs in the game". Before the Spaniard was announced, former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta, was in the front run, but withdrew due to concerns over the extent of the role he would have in the club's transfer policy.

Many people thought that Arsenal would take a long time to adapt to Emery style of play, but that wasn't the case. After two difficult games against Manchester City & Chelsea, Arsenal went on an 11 game winning streak scoring some tremendous goals.

Mesut Ozil celebrates with Aubameyang scoring a potential goal of the season

A 3-1 triumph against Leicester at the Emirates fueled belief of a championship push, telling a tale that Arsenal are back to their best.

The adaptation under Unai Emery was never going to be easy, but has been superb in some sense. Within the first half, Arsenal looked thin-skinned where they were fortunate to walk into half time level pegging.

The away side had numerous chances to finish off the game in the early stages, but didn't take any of the opportunities that were fallen to them. However, the beautiful, free flowing football was back in the second half, where Mesut Ozil and fellow team mates played Leicester off the park.

1 / 2 NEXT