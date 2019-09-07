Hat-trick of titles for Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishtan (BKSP) in U17 Girls Subroto Cup International Football Tournament

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 12 // 07 Sep 2019, 18:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Champions - Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishtan

New Delhi, September 6, 2019: In the final of U17 Girls Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishtan successfully defended their title by defeating Nilmani English School, Manipur by a score line of 4-0.

In the first half, the game started with Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishtan (BKSP) enjoying the majority of the possession. In the 5th minute, the first attempt came from the Bangladesh team as Aklima Akter side netted on a strike from the right flank. Aklima’s moment came soon after, as she scored with a thunderous strike from inside the box in the 19th minute. Bangladesh doubled their lead in the 29th minute with a goal from Shirina Akter. Nilmani English School from Manipur failed to make any further impact and the half ended with Bangladesh leading 2-0.

The second half, started with Nilmani English School, Manipur trying to take the game to BKSP but they didn’t have much success. Bangladesh held their ground and defended their goal by maintaining a very strong formation at the back. Bangladesh on the other hand, launched timely counter attacks to push the Manipur defence back. In the 55th minute, Sapna Rani’s persistence paid off as she bulldozed down the left wing, leaving the Manipuri defence at bay to finally find the net from five yards out for BKSP. Soon after, Aklima Akter scored her second goal as she found the back of the net in the 58th minute. BKSP from Bangladesh finally closed the match 4-0 as the whistle blew for fulltime, defending their title successfully.

BKSP, Bangladesh will be taking back home a sum of INR 4, 00,000 and Nilmani English School, Manipur will be walking away with a prize money of INR 2, 50,000.

Individual Awards were as follows:

Best Goalkeeper: Surudhani Kisku, BKSP, Bangladesh (INR 50,000)

Best Player: Afeida Khandaker, BKSP, Bangladesh (INR 50,000)

Best Coach: Ms. Jaya Chakma, BKSP, Bangladesh (INR 15,000)

Most Contributing School for Football: Nilmani English School, Manipur (INR 25,000)

Fair play Award – Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai (INR 50,000)