Hatayspor vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | December 25th 2023

Hatayspor will welcome Besiktas to the Mersin Stadyumu in their final Turkish Super Lig match of the year on Monday.

The hosts are winless in their last four league outings and were held to a goalless draw by Ankaraguru last time around. They kept their first clean sheets since September in that match and will look to build on that defensive form in this encounter.

The visitors have recently seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three league outings. They suffered a second defeat on the spin on Thursday, falling to a 3-1 home loss to Alanyaspor. Omar Colley gave them the lead in the ninth minute but they gave up the lead in the first half and conceded twice in the dying minutes of the match to suffer their sixth loss of the campaign.

With 26 points from 16 games, they are in fifth place in the standings, trailing league leaders Fenerbahce and second-placed Galatasaray by 17 points apiece.

Hatayspor vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just six times in the Super Lig since 2021. The head-to-head record is perfectly even with two wins apiece for both sides and two games ending in draws.

Last season, both teams registered home wins in their league meetings.

Both teams have conceded 22 goals in 16 league games this season. Interestingly, the hosts have outscored the visitors 24-23 in these games.

Three of Hatayspor's four wins in the Turkish Super Lig have come at home this season. Interestingly, they have suffered just one defeat at home this term.

Besiktas have just one win in their last five games across all competitions, suffering three defeats. They have conceded 12 times in that period while scoring five times.

The visitors are winless in away meetings against the hosts, suffering two defeats in three games.

Hatayspor vs Besiktas Prediction

Güneyin Yıldızı have just one win in their last five games across all competitions, failing to score in their last two. They are unbeaten in their last four home games in all competitions, recording three wins, including a 2-1 triumph over reigning champions Galatasaray last month.

The Black Eagles are winless in their three league games this month, suffering back-to-back 3-1 losses, with both coming at home. Interestingly, they are unbeaten in their last three away games, scoring five times while conceding just twice in that period.

The visitors let go of head coach Rıza Çalımbay after just six weeks in charge and no replacement has been named yet. They will also be without Vincent Aboubakar, Valentin Rosier, Eric Bailly, Rachid Ghezzal, and Jean Onana, who have been left out of the squad.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain picked up a thigh injury against Alanyaspor and will miss the match alongside Tayyip Talha and Emrecan Uzunhan, who are long-term absentees. Necip Uysal missed the midweek clash with an injury and faces a late fitness test.

Hatayspor have an unbeaten record at home against the visitors and have lost just once at home in all competitions this season. Besiktas have a lengthy absentee list and also travel to Antakya without a head coach, so they might struggle here.

With that in mind and considering the visitors' poor form in recent games, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Hatayspor 2-1 Besiktas

Hatayspor vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hatayspor to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cenk Tosun to score or assist any time - Yes

