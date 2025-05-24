Hatayspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025

The Turkish Super Lig returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Hatayspor and Fenerbahce lock horns at the Mersin Stadium on Sunday. Jose Mourinho’s men head into the weekend on a run of seven consecutive victories against the hosts and will be looking to extend this dominant streak.

Hatayspor turned in a fine team display last Saturday when they cruised to a 5-0 victory over Adana Demirspor at the New Adana Stadium. Murat Sahin’s side failed to win their previous seven outings, losing six and claiming one draw since March 28.

In truth, it has been a forgettable campaign for Hatayspor, who have been relegated from the top flight as they sit 18th in the table with 23 points from their 34 games, 16 points away from safety.

Fenerbahce, on the other hand, maintained their fine run of results last time out when they picked up a 2-1 victory over Eyupspor at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Before that, José Mourinho’s men saw their 17-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end on May 4 when they fell to a 1-0 loss against Besiktas, five days before bouncing back in a 4-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir.

Fenerbahce have picked up 81 points from their 34 league matches so far to sit second in the standings, 11 points off crowned champions Galatasaray.

Hatayspor vs Fenerbahce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Fenerbahce hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having picked up eight wins and one draw from the last nine meetings between the two teams.

Hatayspor have failed to win seven of their most recent eight games, losing six and claiming one draw since mid-March.

Fenerbahce have won their last five away matches and currently boast the division’s second-best away record in the league, having picked up 40 points from their 17 games so far.

Hatayspor have picked up the second-fewest number of points at home in the league (14) this season - only Demirspor (5) have managed fewer.

Hatayspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Hatayspor and Fenerbahce have endured a contrasting league campaign, with Sahin’s men suffering relegation after picking up just five wins so far.

Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two teams, we predict that Galatasaray will come away with all three points unscathed.

Prediction: Hatayspor 0-3 Fenerbahce

Hatayspor vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - Fenerbahce (The visitors have led at half time in six of their last seven games against Hatayspor)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of their last seven encounters)

