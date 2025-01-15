Hatayspor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | January 17th 2025

Hatayspor will face Galatasaray at the Mersin Stadyumu on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The home side have endured a poor season, prompting the dismissal of two different managers as the team sit 18th in the league table with just eight points picked up in the first half of the campaign.

They were beaten 2-1 by Rizespor in their last match, with an early own goal from Lamine Diack setting the tone for things to come as they recorded yet another winless outing on home turf.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have been brilliant this season and are seeking a third consecutive Super Lig title. They beat Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 last time out with Baris Asper Yilmaz scoring a goal in either half to take his league tally for the season to 10 and secure a hard-fought victory for the champions on hostile ground.

The visitors are now eight points clear at the top of the pile and will return to the road this weekend hungry for more success.

Hatayspor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between the two clubs. Hatayspor have won four of those games while Cimbom have won seven, with their final matchup ending in a draw.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2021.

Galatasaray are the highest-scoring side in the Turkish top flight this season with a goal tally of 51.

Güneyin Yıldızı's only league win this season came on home turf.

Hatayspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Hatayspor are on a woeful four-game losing streak and have won just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They are without a win in their last four home league games and will need a herculean effort to come away with anything this weekend.

Galatasaray have won four of their last five matches and are undefeated in their last 23 games across all competitions. They are the only side in the Super Lig this season with a perfect away record and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Hatayspor 1-3 Galatasaray

Hatayspor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last eight matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

