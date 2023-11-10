Hatayspor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Hatayspor will host Galatasaray in a Turkish Super Lig matchday 12 fixture on Saturday (November 11th).

The home side will be looking to get back to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat away to Samsunspor last weekend.

They took the lead through Didier Lamkel Ze's 36th-minute strike but Ercan Kara drew the game level from the spot in the 77th minute. Kingsley Schindler the scored a dramatic winning goal in the ninth minute of injury time to condemn Hatayspor to defeat.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. The red-hot Harry Kane scored a brace to guide the Bavarians into the round-of-16 as group winners.

The Turkish champions will shift their focus back to the domestic campaign where their last game saw them defeat Kasimpasa 2-1 at home.

The victory took them to the top spot in the table on 31 points, one point ahead of their arch-rivals Fenerbahce. Hatayspor sit in ninth place with 14 points from their 11 games in the Turkish Super Lig.

Hatayspor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Galatasaray have five wins from their last eight games against Hatayspor while Saturday's hosts have three wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2023 when Galatasaray claimed a 4-0 home win.

The last five head-to-head games produced over 2.5 goals.

Galatasaray's defeat to Bayern Munich ended their eight-game winning run in away games.

Hatayspor's last four league games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Galatasaray have won at least five corner kicks in each of their last five league games.

Hatayspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Hatayspor started the season on a roll, going unbeaten for the first nine games of the campaign. However, they have fallen off in recent weeks, losing three of their last four.

Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League group stage qualification hopes are in jeopardy following their double-header loss to a rampant Bayern Munich. However, things are more positive in their title defense, with Okan Buruk's side usurping Fenerbahce last weekend.

We are backing the capital side to claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Hatayspor 1-3 Galatasaray

Hatayspor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Mauro Icardi to score at anytime