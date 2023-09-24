Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th September 2023

Hatayspor will play host to Trabzonspor at Mersin Stadyumu in the Süper Lig on Monday.

Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor Preview

The hosts were one of two teams that were heavily impacted, alongside Gaziantep, by the 2023 Turkey–Syria earthquake, prompting their withdrawal from the league in February. However, they were not relegated at the end of the season. Hatayspor opened their new campaign with a 5-1 away win over Pendikspor before amassing four draws in a row.

Güneyin Yıldızı sit in 10th spot with six points but could catch up with fourth-placed Trabzonspor (nine points) if they prevail on Monday. Both teams last met in January, with Hatayspor winning 2-1. However, the visitors look much stronger this time.

Trabzonspor have won thrice and lost twice in five games. They are aiming to reach the summit as soon as possible with Rizespor (11 points), Galatasaray (12), and Fenerbahçe (13) the three obstacles to surmount. Trabzonspor would need to claim maximum points in Antakya to stand a chance.

Karadeniz Fırtınası ended a 38-year title drought when they annexed the Süper Lig in 2021-22 but failed in their title defense last season, finishing sixth. The last time they succeeded at Mersin Stadyumu was in December 2020, in a lone-goal humbling of Hatayspor. Three wins in five trips is a good record to travel with.

Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hatayspor have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice in their last five clashes with Trabzonspor.

Each side have won once in their last three clashes at Mersin Stadyumu while one game ended in a draw.

Hatayspor have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches at home.

Trabzonspor have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once in their last five away matches.

Hatayspor have won once and drawn four times in their last five matches while Trabzonspor have won thrice and lost twice.

Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor Prediction

Carlos Strandberg and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are enjoying a promising start for Hatayspor, scoring three goals each while Görkem Sağlam boast three assists. However, the home side need to break with the trend of wasting goal opportunities if they intend to make progress.

Trabzonspor have four players sidelined due to injuries, including new signing Nicolas Pepe, formerly of Arsenal. However, the likes of Enis Bardhi (two goals and two assists) and Enis Destan (two goals) have been helping out.

Hatayspor are expected to win due to a fluid team play and home advantage.

Prediction: Hatayspor 2-1 Trabzonspor

Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Hatayspor to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Hatayspor to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Trabzonspor to score - Yes