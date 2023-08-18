Haugesund vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2023

Bodo/Glimt return to action in the Norwegian Eliteserien when they go head-to-head with Haugesund at the Haugesund Stadion on Sunday (August 20).

The Glimt head into the weekend after reaching the playoff round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers and will look to keep the ball rolling. Haugesund, meanwhile, continue to struggle in the Eliteserien, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Valerenga at the Intility Arena on Sunday.

Jostein Grindhaug’s men have now gone three games without a win in the league, picking up one point from a possible nine since a 1-0 win over Lillestrom on July 24. Haugesund are 11th in the Eliteserien, level on 19 points with 12th-placed HamKam and just three points above the danger zone.

Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt picked up a 3-0 second-leg win over Pyunik Yerevan to complete a 6-0 aggregate win in the Conference League qualifiers. Kjetil Knudsen’s men now turn their sights to the Eliteserien, where they're on a two-game losing streak, suffering defeats against Tromso and Viking.

Despite their recent slump in the league, Bodo/Glimt remain atop the standings, level on 41 points with second-placed Viking.

Haugesund vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 28 meetings, Bodo/Glimt boasts a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Haugesund have picked up three fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared nine times.

The Glimt are on a nine-game unbeaten run against Haugesund, claiming five wins since a 1-0 loss in September 2018.

Grindhaug’s men have won just one of their last six games, losing four since July.

Bodo/Glimt have won all but one of their last six away games across competitions, with a 3-2 defeat at Viking on August 6 being the exception.

Haugesund vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

While Haugesund will look to find their feet, they face the stern challenge of taking on a high-flying Bodo/Glimt side who are firing on all cylinders. Following two resounding wins, the Glimt should extend their dominance in this fixture and snap their losing streak in the league.

Prediction: Haugesund 1-3 Bodo/Glimt

Haugesund vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have also scored in all but one of their last five clashes.)