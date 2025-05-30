Haugesund vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Haugesund and Bodo/Glimt battle for three points in an Eliteserien round nine clash on Sunday at the Haugesund Stadion.

The hosts will look to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat against Brann at the same venue last weekend. Mads Sande broke the deadlock on the hour mark before Aune Heggebo made sure of the result in the 90th minute.

Glimt, meanwhile, suffered a surprise 4-2 home defeat to Viking. They went into the break with a 2-1 lead, with Kasper Hogh and Jostein Gundersen scoring either side of Edvin Austbo.

However, they were reduced to 10 men when Gundersen was sent off, and Viking capitalised, with Zlatko Tripic, Sondre Bjorshop and Simen Kvia-Egeskog strikes giving them all three points.

The loss saw the Yellow Horde drop to sixth in the standings, with 13 points from seven games, while Haugesund are bottom with one point.

Haugesund vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bodo/Glimt have 15 wins from their last 32 head-to-head games with Haugesund, losing nine.

Their most recent clash in June 2024 saw Glimt claim a 4-2 home win.

Six of their last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides score.

Glimt have lost five of their last six games across competitions, winning one.

Haugesund are winless in seven games across competitions, losing six.

Glimt's last six league games have produced at least three goals.

Glimt are unbeaten in 12 head-to-head games, winning nine.

Haugesund vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Haugesund have made a horrendous start to the league season and are the only winless side in the competition. The Seagulls are seven points away from safety and are the favourites to get relegated.

Bodo/Glimt, for their part, won admirers for their remarkable run to the UEFA Europa League semi-finals. They became the first Norwegian club to get to the last four of a European competition, but the effort seems to have taken a toll on Kjetil Knutsen's side. They have won once since being knocked out by eventual winners Tottenham in the continent, including a shock ouster in the NM Cup.

Glimt are two-time defending Norwegian champions and cannot afford to fall too far behind if they are to claim a three-peat. Hence, expect the visitors to claim a comfortable win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Haugesund 1-4 Bodo/Glimt

Haugesund vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Glimt to score over 1.5 goals

