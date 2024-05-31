Haugesund vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | June 2nd 2024

Seeking to pick up a third home win on the bounce, Haugesund welcome Bodo/Glimt to the Haugesund Stadion in the Norwegian Eliteserien on Sunday. Kjetil Knutsen’s men have failed to win their last three matches and will head into the weekend looking to find their feet.

Haugesund picked up consecutive home wins last Sunday for the first time since October when they fought back from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Sandefjord.

Before that, Manoharan’s side fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Stromsgodset on May 20 which saw their winless run away from home extend to three games.

With 13 points from 10 matches, Haugesund are currently ninth in the Eliteserien table, level on points with eighth-placed Rosenborg.

Elsewhere, Bodo/Glimt failed to find their feet last weekend as they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Sandefjord on home turf.

Kjetil Knutsen’s men have gone three consecutive games without a win, picking up two points from a possible nine since a 4-0 victory over Tromso on May 16.

Despite their recent struggles, the Glimt currently sit at the top of the league table, albeit only above second-placed Brann on goal difference.

Haugesund vs Bodo/Glimt Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 29 meetings between the sides, Bodo/Glimt boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Haugesund have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Bodo/Glimt are unbeaten in their last 10 games against Manoharan’s men, claiming six wins and four draws since a 1-0 loss in September 2018.

Haugesund have won just two of their last seven matches while losing four and claiming one draw since the third week of April.

The Glimt have won all but one of their last eight away matches across all competitions, with a 1-0 defeat against HamKam on May 20 being the exception.

Haugesund vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

The last 10 meetings between Haugesund and Bodo/Glimt have produced a combined 37 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest with plenty of goalmouth action.

The Glimt have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we predict they will extend their dominance over the home side.

Prediction: Haugesund 1-3 Bodo/Glimt

Haugesund vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their last five encounters)