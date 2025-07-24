Haugesund vs HamKam Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Haugesund and HamKam will battle for three points in an Eliteserien matchday 15 clash on Saturday (July 26th). The game will be played at Haugesund Stadion.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to Valerenga last weekend. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Fidel Ambina breaking the deadlock in the 64th minute, while Elias Sorensen added a late brace to secure the win.

HamKam, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Fredrikstad. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Kristian Lien's 12th-minute strike and were on course for all three points until Ulrik Fredriksen equalized deep into injury time.

Ad

Trending

The stalemate left the Hamar outfit in 14th spot in the standings, having garnered 14 points from 14 games. Haugesund are bottom of the table with just two points to their name.

Haugesund vs HamKam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Haugesund have five wins from the last 11 head-to-head games. HamKam were victorious three times, while three games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in August 2024 when HamKam claimed a 1-0 away win.

Four of HamKam's last five games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Haugesund have conceded two goals or more in 10 of their last 12 games across competitions.

HamKam's last eight games across all competitions have produced an average of 12.1 corner kicks.

Haugesund have made a 15-game winless start to the league season (13 losses).

Ad

Haugesund vs HamKam Prediction

Haugesund are likely to be relegated come the end of the season unless they complete a spectacular great escape. They preserved their top-flight status last season by winning in the relegation playoff final. They are 15 points away from safety this time around and are likely to be automatically relegated.

HamKam, for their part, occupy the final relegation spot and are three points away from safety. They are winless in their last five games, drawing three games in this sequence, but will fancy their chances of getting back to winning ways against the league's worst side.

Ad

We expect the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Haugesund 1-2 HamKam

Haugesund vs HamKam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - HamKam to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More