Haugesund vs KFUM Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025 

Haugesund and KFUM Oslo will battle for three points in an Eliteserien matchday 13 clash on Sunday (July 13th). The game will be played at Haugesund Stadion.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat they suffered away to Sarpsborg 08 last weekend. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Sander Innvaer's sixth-minute strike. Daniel Karlsbakk equalized in the opening seconds of the second half in an eventual hat-trick to help his side claim all three points.

KFUM, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Bryne. Both goals came in the second half, with the visitors going ahead through Axel Kryger's 53rd-minute penalty. Jan de Boer was sent off for Bryne and things went from bad to worse for them when Jacob Haar put through his own net for the equalizer.

The stalemate left the capital side in 14th spot in the standings, having garnered 12 points from as many games. Haugesund sit at the foot of the standings on just two points.

Haugesund vs KFUM Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

KFUM went unbeaten in both head-to-head games last year, winning 1-0 away and drawing 0-0 at home.

Hausesund have scored just one goal in their last six games while conceding 14.

Five of KFUM's last six games across competitions have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Haugesund have the worst home defensive record in the league with 15 goals conceded in six games in front of their fans.

Four of KFUM's last six competitive games have been level at the break.

Haugesund vs KFUM Prediction

Haugesund have made a disastrous start to the season and are already relegation-bound before the midway point of the campaign. They would need a massive upturn in fortune to avoid the drop and are yet to win a game, losing 10 of 12.

KFUM, for their part, performed creditably in what was their debut season of top-flight football last term. They finished in a respectable eighth spot but things have not been as smooth this season as they sit in the relegation zone.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Haugesund 0-1 KFUM

Haugesund vs KFUM Betting Tips

Tip 1 - KFUM to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

