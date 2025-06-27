Haugesund vs Kristiansund Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2025

Haugesund will host Kristiansund at Haugesund Stadion on Sunday in the 11th round of the 2025 Norwegian Eliteserien campaign. The hosts will be desperate to get a result this weekend to end their disastrous form and perhaps kickstart their season.

Haugesund’s 4-0 loss to Sandefjord last time out marked their seventh consecutive defeat in the league and eighth across all competitions. The hosts, who are winless after the first 11 league games, have only picked up a single point out of an obtainable 33 and will need to find a decent run of form soon to avoid early relegation.

Kristiansund have had a much better season thus far, although they have hit a rough patch in recent months, with three losses in their last five league games. The Owls cruised past Rosenborg with a 4-1 win at home last weekend to move into eighth place in the league table and could end the weekend in the European qualification spots with a win this weekend.

Haugesund vs Kristiansund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 16 previous occasions going into Sunday's match. Haugesund have won seven of those games, and five have ended in draws while Kristiansund have won the remaining four.

The hosts are undefeated across the last five editions of this fixture despite scoring only seven goals across those games.

The visitors have only one win across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

Kristiansund are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

Haugesund have by far the worst offensive and defensive record in the Norwegian top flight having only scored four goals and conceded 31.

Haugesund vs Kristiansund Prediction

Maakene are struggling going into the weekend clash after failing to score any goals in their last four outings and will need something really special to avoid defeat against a side in considerably better form.

Uglan will be confident to build on their last result and get all three points against a struggling side. The visitors will also be keen to pick up a blowout victory to improve their poor goal difference.

Prediction: Haugesund 0-3 Kristiansund

Haugesund vs Kristiansund Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kristiansund to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five games)

