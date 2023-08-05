Haugesund vs Rosenborg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6, 2023 

Haugesund and Rosenborg are set to face off in an exciting Eliteserien matchday 17 fixture this Sunday.

The home side is entering the game with a 2-1 defeat against Sarpsborg 08 last weekend. They initially took the lead with an own goal from Anton Skipper in the 17th minute, but Sarpsborg mounted a comeback in the second half, with Victor Torp and Bjorn Utvik scoring to turn the match in their favor.

On the other hand, Rosenborg had a thrilling encounter in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying tie against Crusaders, where they needed extra time to secure a 5-4 aggregate victory and advance to the third round of qualifiers. Leo Cornic's match-winning goal sealed their success after the first leg ended in a 2-2 draw and the second leg concluded 1-1 in regulation time.

Now, both teams will shift their focus back to the domestic scene. In their last match, Rosenborg secured a 3-2 victory over Odd, which helped them climb to the ninth position in the league, tallying 22 points from 17 games. Haugesund, on the other hand, currently sits in the 11th spot with 18 points from 16 games.

Haugesund vs Rosenborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 35th meeting between the two sides. Rosenborg have 18 wins to their name, while Haugesund were victorious on nine occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2023 when Rosenborg claimed a 1-0 home win.

Four of Haugesund's last five home games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Rosenborg's last six games in all competitions have produced three goals or more and also witnessed goals at both ends.

Haugesund's last four games have had more goals in the second half than the first.

Rosenborg have won just one of their last six away games in all competitions.

Haugesund vs Rosenborg Prediction

Haugesund and Rosenborg have been in almost identical form throughout the season and either side is capable of getting maximum points in this game.

Rosenborg might show signs of fatigue in the game, having played for over two hours in their continental game against Crusaders.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Haugesund 2-2 Rosenborg

Haugesund vs Rosenborg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half