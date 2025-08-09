Haugesund vs Sarpsborg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

Haugesund will be looking to secure their first league win of the season when they play host to Sarpsborg in round 17 of Norwegian Eliteserien on Sunday. Christian Michelsen’s men travel to the Haugesund Stadion while being unbeaten in their last six games against the hosts and will be looking to extend this dominant three-year streak.

Haugesund continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the Eliteserien table as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Stromsgodset at the Marienlyst Stadion last Sunday.

Toni Korkeakunnas’ side have failed to taste victory in their 17 league matches this season, losing 15 and picking up two draws so far, as they look well on course to get relegated to the second tier.

With just two points from a possible 51, Haugesund sit rooted to the bottom of the Eliteserien table, 16 points away from safety.

On the other hand, Sarpsborg failed to find their feet last Saturday when they fell to a disappointing 4-1 defeat against Brann at the Sarpsborg Stadion.

Michelsen’s men have now gone four consecutive matches without a win, losing twice and claiming two draws, having won each of the four games preceding this run in all competitions.

Sarpsborg have picked up 22 points from their 16 Eliteserien matches so far to sit ninth in the standings but could move into eighth place with a win this weekend.

Haugesund vs Sarpsborg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 35 meetings between the sides, Sarpsborg boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Haugesund have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Sarpsborg are unbeaten in their last six games against Korkeakunnas’ men, picking up four wins and two draws since a 3-1 defeat in July 2022.

Haugesund currently holds the division’s worst defensive record, having conceded 44 goals already, while netting just five at the opposite end of the pitch — 13 fewer than any other side in the division.

Haugesund vs Sarpsborg Prediction

Sarpsborg will be licking their lips as they take on relegation contenders Haugesund, who have endured a horror league campaign so far. Michelsen’s men boast the division’s fourth-best away record and we are tipping them to secure all three points at the Haugesund Stadion.

Prediction: Haugesund 0-2 Sarpsborg

Haugesund vs Sarpsborg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sarpsborg to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Sarpsborg’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in four of the visitors’ last five games)

