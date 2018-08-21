Hazard decides his future and more happenings from around the world

Hello and welcome to the transfer roundup of this week. As always we have some crazy transfers and plans made by the clubs. We have lots of trending news about some of the major clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea, PSG and Manchester City. The transfer season will end by August 31 for all the leagues, so these are the last few days of transfers which makes it much better as we will see many last minute transfers happening. So without wasting any time further, let us begin!

#1 Hazard is staying at Chelsea

According to Goal, Hazard has no plans on moving from Chelsea this year as he loves Chelsea and their fans.

In case you did not know, Hazard was targeted by many big clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona this summer but the move did not happen.

Hazard said: "You know what I said after the World Cup. I'm happy here, I do not want to talk about that yet, Many things have been said - nonsense and everything."

"For now, I'm happy. I still have two years of contract [left] and we'll see what happens. I will not leave this year."

"The transfer window in England is already closed. We can sell but we cannot sign players. It would be a bit strange for Chelsea to let me go and not recruit another player."

"We could see [against Arsenal] that the fans like me a lot. I feel good here. We'll see what happens in a year or two years."

#2 Barcelona is 'closer than ever'

According to Donbalon, Barcelona has not left out their main target Rabiot and is 'closer than ever'. Barcelona will try to bring in the central midfielder in this summer or as soon as possible.

Both Valverde and Bartomeu have said that they are open to possible signings and Rabiot is currently the transfer talk which is happening.

Rabiot has a contract with PSG till the end of the 2019 season and is yet to sign a new contract with them.

#3 Manchester City planning on £60m Neves move

According to The sun, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have found Neves as a good player in the midfield. They are hoping to bring him in the next transfer window which opens in January.

The Wolves midfielder has been compared to Andrea Pirlo and Manchester City is still looking for another playmaker after failing to sign Jorginho from Chelsea.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is willing to spend £60 million on Neves and seems like this move is likely to happen since he is seen as one of the main targets for them this season.

