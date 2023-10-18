Premier League legend Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham following his incredible start to his career in Spain.

Speaking on the Rest Is Football podcast, the former Newcastle United great gave his fellow countryman his flowers:

"The way he conducts himself, the way he handles himself, the way he performs, the arrogance about him...

"In a really great way, I mean that in a respectful way and not in any other way because he already has this aura about him."

Expand Tweet

Alan Shearer is the latest among notable personalities in the footballing world that have acknowledged the special talent Jude Bellingham is. At just 20 years of age, the Real Madrid midfielder is winning everyone over with his sheer passion and ability to make an impact on both ends of the pitch.

Bellingham put in another stunning performance last night as England defeated Italy 3-1 to seal their spot for Euro 2024 in Germany next year. He won a penalty for his team and also assisted Marcus Rashford's goal in a comfortable win for the Three Lions.

Having been one of the most sought-after prospects in Europe with Borussia Dormund, Jude Bellingham was signed by Real Madrid this summer for €103 million. Since joining, he has scored 10 goals in his first 10 appearances across competitions, along with three assists.

Having already bettered Cristiano Ronaldo's start with Los Blancos, it remains to be seen what heights Bellingham achieves with his new club.

Jude Bellingham wishes for lengthy Real Madrid stay

Following England's comeback 3-1 win against Italy in the Euro Qualifiers last night, Bellingham was interviewed by former Three Lions player Joe Cole.

Cole praised the 20-year-old and also made a cheeky hint that he would love to see Bellingham playing in the Premier League, to which the Real Madrid midfielder delivered a funny response.

Jude Bellingham: "I want to stay in Madrid for 10-15 years, I love the club!"

Joe Cole: "We do want to see you in the Premier League though."

Jude Bellingham: "You might have to find someone else (laughs)."

The youngster and Real Madrid fans have taken to each other in no time due to his incredible performances. Los Blancos' fans are demanding of passion, determination and most importantly, contributions for a winning cause.

Having done all of the above, Bellingham has already become a cult hero in Madrid.