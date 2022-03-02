“He has always been very popular” – Fabrizio Romano comments on coach who could become next Manchester United manager

Noted journalist Fabrizio Romano recently commented on Manchester United's long-term manager choices.

The Red Devils have been linked with a plethora of top coaches ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November. Mauricio Pochettino has long been said to be the frontrunner, with the Old Trafford hierarchy reportedly a fan of the former Tottenham Hotspur manager. Other big names who have been linked with the job include Ajax’s Erik ten Hag and Zinedine Zidane.

Romano recently appeared on the United Stand podcast and claimed that there is still little clarity over who will be the next United manager. He said:

“The Pochettino case? I feel like it’s like Haaland’s; it changes every week! One week we announce Ten Hag, another it’s Pochettino… The reality is that they will talk together within the Mancunian management, where many wanted Pochettino last November when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired.”

He added:

“He has always been very popular; it’s no secret. He is loved for his approach, his mentality, and for being a coach with a long-term vision. Pochettino wants this kind of guarantee to be an important coach for the club because with PSG he always feels in danger, which is not easy! […] He knows that nothing is done with Manchester United; these are just discussions; Ten Hag is also a serious lead.”

Manchester United to make decision over long-term manager after thorough process

John Murtough, the football director at United, recently claimed that the club was already underway with a thorough process to find the next manager. Murtough claimed that the manager will join with the objective of helping the club challenge again for domestic and European titles.

Of course, the club will also need to invest a lot of money in the summer. Several senior stars are running out of contracts after the season and are reportedly looking to move away. At the same time, a long-term striker, a defensive midfielder and a center-back have been said to be the most obvious requirements.

In such a scenario, Manchester United might need to make a decision even before the season ends. Fans had hoped that interim manager Ralf Rangnick would be able to oversee a huge transformation with respect to results. The team has obvious quality already but has struggled to compete with teams that are worse on paper.

Regardless, the season is far from over, with a long fight for Champions League qualification also expected to continue until the end of the season. Failure to qualify is also expected to result in difficulties in attaining their targets.

They currently sit in fourth position but are just two points above Arsenal, who have three games in hand.

