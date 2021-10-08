"He is the best player in the world right now" - Robbie Savage picks Premier League superstar over Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has picked Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah over Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the best player in the world right now.

Speaking to William Hill, Robbie Savage said he would pick Mohamed Salah ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé based on his current form in the Premier League. He said:

“Mo Salah is the best player in the world right now. Would I have him over Messi and Ronaldo? Yes. Mbappe? Yes. Neymar? Yes. For me right now, if you are picking the team in the forward area, Mo Salah would be the first choice. So I would say, right now, Mo Salah is the best player in the world in terms of creativity, assist."

Mo Salah has earned a lot of plaudits after his amazing solo goal against Manchester City in the Premier League. Many compared the goal to a few Lionel Messi used to score while he was at Barcelona.

As things stand, Salah has six goals in the Premier League, three more than Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or did beat the Liverpool talisman to win Premier League Player of the Month for the month of September.

Robbie Savage believes Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the Premier League could see him surpass Lionel Messi

Robbie Savage believes that Cristiano Ronaldo's move back to the Premier League at the age of 36 could see him surpass Lionel Messi as the best player in the world.

The former Blackburn and Leicester City midfielder said that if Cristiano Ronaldo scores around 20 goals in the Premier League while Lionel Messi continues to struggle in Ligue 1, the debate of who is the greatest could come to an end. Savage said:

"I think this is the pivotal season where Ronaldo, for me, will be crowned the best player ever. Messi started PSG, you know, he's had a couple of injuries and is not got off to the best starts."

Savage added:

"So I would say, because Ronaldo has done it in Spain, he started off in Portugal, come to the Premier League, Italy, and now doing it again at 36 in the Premier League. I would say the two greatest players ever if this season dictates, Ronaldo in the Premier League getting 20 goals, and Messi struggling in Ligue 1, I would say Ronaldo is the greatest ever."

As things stand, Lionel Messi has scored just one goal for PSG while Cristiano Ronaldo already has five goals for Manchester United in six appearances.

