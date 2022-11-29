"He is a big talker" - Upamecano heaps praise on 'leader' Arsenal sold for £18 million

France defender Dayot Upamecano has heaped praise on former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud for his leadership skills. Giroud is just one goal away from surpassing the legendary Thierry Henry as France's all-time top goalscorer.

The AC Milan striker has scored two goals in France's 2022 FIFA World Cup journey so far, both of which came in their 4-1 win over Australia.

Talking of Giroud's prowess in front of goal, his hunger to score regularly, and leadership skills, Upamecano told beIN Sports (via HITC):

“We know he is a quality player. He is a great striker and leader. He is a big talker. He is always delighted to score. I hope he goes on to score more.”

Giroud was set to play second fiddle to Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema in Qatar. But the latter's injury forced him out of the 26-man squad, leaving the former Arsenal star to lead the line.

Fabrizio Romano



He’s still doing incredible also with AC Milan as he scored 22 goals in 55 total apps, winning Serie A title.



Milan invested less than €2m to sign him in 2021. New deal to be discussed soon.



Special player Olivier Giroud equals Henry as France all time topscorer: 51 goals.He’s still doing incredible also with AC Milan as he scored 22 goals in 55 total apps, winning Serie A title.Milan invested less than €2m to sign him in 2021. New deal to be discussed soon.Special player Olivier Giroud equals Henry as France all time topscorer: 51 goals.He’s still doing incredible also with AC Milan as he scored 22 goals in 55 total apps, winning Serie A title.Milan invested less than €2m to sign him in 2021. New deal to be discussed soon.Special player 🇫🇷 https://t.co/b5Ax8PbE8X

The towering striker was sold by the Gunners to Chelsea for £18 million in 2018. He has since added the Europa League, the Champions League and also a Serie A title with AC Milan to his tally.

He also formed an integral part of Didier Deschamps' side that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud set to become France's all-time top goalscorer

AC Milan and France striker Olivier Giroud entered the World Cup with 49 international goals, two short of Les Blues' outright top-scorer Thierry Henry.

He was expected to overhaul or equal Henry's numbers during the World Cup and he did so much in just his first match of the quadrennial tournament.

Giroud scored twice against Australia to match the Arsenal legend's numbers and become the joint-top goalscorer for France.

Though he couldn't find the net in their 2-1 win over Denmark in their second game, the Frenchman is expected to become the outright top-scorer for Les Blues soon.

France are one of only three sides to have so far qualified for the Round of 16 of the competition along with Portugal and Brazil. They will next face Tunisia in their final group-stage match on November 30.

