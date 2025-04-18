"He would be brilliant" - Cristiano Ronaldo names ex-Manchester United teammate who would have shined in LaLiga during Real Madrid stint

Cristiano Ronaldo named former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney as one who would have thrived in LaLiga during his Real Madrid stint. The Portuguese legend played for Los Blancos for nine seasons between 2009 and 2018.
Before joining Real Madrid in 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed some of his best career moments at Manchester United between 2003 and 2009. He shared the pitch with Wayne Rooney between 2004 and 2009 in 206 appearances across tournaments, recording 26 joint-goal participations. The duo led Manchester United to multiple titles, including one Champions League and three Premier League honors.
In a 2009 interview (h/t SPORTBible), soon after joining Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed Wayne Rooney would do incredibly well with him in LaLiga. He said:
"Rooney would be a sensation out here [in La Liga]. He would be brilliant if he came. This is the ideal place for the world's best players, and there's little doubt he is one of them. Wayne has all the skill and determination you need to make a fine career here."
Ronaldo added:
"He has shown just how good he is over the last few years in England. And there's no doubt he would be the same sort of player in Spain. It would be lovely to see him here one day at Real Madrid."
At the time of Ronaldo's statements, Wayne Rooney was still with the Red Devils. The English legend never ended up playing in the Spanish league or at Real Madrid. He eventually left Manchester United as a legend in 2017, before stints with Everton, DC United, and Derby County. He retired from professional football in January 2021.
When Wayne Rooney spoke about his relationship with Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United
In an interview on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily last year, Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney spoke about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. He recalled teasing his former teammate about his looks and said (via SPORTBible):
"We had a really good relationship, but we were the complete opposites. It was funny. Ronaldo was such a good character. Some of the stuff he used to do, with laughing and messing around, was similar to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He would look into the mirror telling himself he is beautiful."
Rooney continued:
"Then there is me, who is the complete opposite - I did not have his looks! I was always telling him he was ugly. I used to say, 'no you’re not' - messing around - but it used to wind him up. The two of us would always play pranks on the manager and I would pick him up at times to take him to training or to the hotel."
Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong at 40 while playing for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr. Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney last served as the manager of Plymouth Argyle, which he left in December 2024.