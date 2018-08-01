Twitter erupts as Vinicius Jr Impresses on Real Madrid debut versus Man Utd

Vinicius Jr made his Real Madrid Debut against Man Utd

The preseason games are in full swing and all the European teams are trying to get all their players fit and ready in time for the start of the new season. This time in the preseason it was a heavyweight clash between Man Utd and Real Madrid. Many were excited to see these teams play and more importantly, everyone kept a close eye on debutants starring for both the teams, Fred and Vinicius Jr.

It is really time to put everything aside and talk about the gem of a performance the Brazilian wonderkid Vinicus Jr gave all of us today. This kid can dribble and he is lightning fast. He played on the left flank, but he and Bale kept swapping flanks as the game went on.

The 18-year-old winger was a nightmare for Man Utd's defense as get continually tormented them. Both Matteo Darmian and Fosu Mensah were not able to handle him and succumbed to the pressure of him speeding at him repeatedly.

He banged in crosses, made amazing runs, his debut was actually close to perfection with the exception of a goal to his name. Although Real Madrid lost the game, fans took a lot of heart in the kid's performance.

Here is his highlight moment of the match where he absolutely danced his way past Fosu Mensah to bang in a cross for Bale.

Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera got on the scoresheet with some sublime striking and team play within the first 30 minutes of the game. As the first half came to a close, it was none other than Karim Benzema who made a meal of a beautiful cross from Gareth Bale to pull one back for Real Madrid. Those were the only goals of the game, but the Madrid fans were singing the praises for the debutant, Vinicius Jr and some even went as far as comparing him to Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was actually unsure among the Real Madrid camp as to whether he would first start for the Castilla or the first team, but after this impressive debut, it is safe to say that we can expect him to star for the first team this season. He will soon start to justify his £35 million fee that Perez paid for him.

Here are some of the best tweets from the fans who were absolutely ecstatic over his performance.

Watching Manchester United vs. Real Madrid right now & I’m not one to hype up players after one or two good performances but I just saw Vinicius Jr. do the dirtiest double step overs & sent United’s fullback for a hotdog lol you can just immediately tell this kid is sick — Ramsey (@AshtrayHeart7) August 1, 2018

Vinicius Jr is a fantastic player. Might be the next Neymar (or better😳) — Gavin Mulato (@gavinmulato7) August 1, 2018

Magic movement from #RealMadrid with #ViniciusJr again the conductor....looking GOOD Madridistas! — Ray Hudson (@RayHudson) August 1, 2018

Seeing Vinicius Jr plotting over the ball brings back so many memories of Ronaldo. He did it the same way ughhhh — Tashe ☺♥ (@EmpressTashe) August 1, 2018

• Odriozola is a spark down the right side. Energy, effort, and tenacity in that first half. Great youngster.



• Vinicius Jr with some flare. Players looking for him at almost every opportunity. Great to see. — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) August 1, 2018

Vinicius Jr’s speed and dribbles are insane!!! I think he will be part of Lopetegui’s squad this season. Huge role to play... — Hala Madrid (@RMadridCastilla) August 1, 2018