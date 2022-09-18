"He can get his homework done after the game" - Gary Lineker makes hilarious remark as Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest debutant in Premier League history

Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri has officially become the youngest debutant in Premier League history following his injury-time substitution against Brentford on Sunday.

The young midfielder is just 15 years of age, but the Gunners hierarchy have clearly seen enough to offer him a place in the first-team squad. While many others were quick to react to the news of the youngster's place in Premier League history, Gary Lineker dropped a hilarious remark about it.

Taking to his Twitter account to discuss the impressive feat, the former England international said of Nwaneri:

"15 year old Ethan Nwaneri has come on for @Arsenal. Thankfully it’s an early kick off so he can get his homework done after the game."

The teenager gained promotion into the first team after his performances for the youth team marked him as a standout performer. Notably, the midfielder has scored four goals and made four assists for Arsenal's Under-18s and Under-21s before getting the call-up to the first team. Against Brentford, Nwaneri was substituted onto the pitch to replace Fabio Vieira during stoppage time.

Arsenal see off Brentford with strong 3-0 win

Arsenal and Brentford squared up in their first games since the cancelation of fixtures in the Premier League, with both teams needing a result for different reasons. Mikel Arteta’s men came into the game hoping to return to winning ways after their loss to Manchester United, while Thomas Frank's men were hoping to continue their good form.

The North Londoners began with more intent and put Brentford on the back foot early on, taking the lead in the 17th minute. It was Bukayo Saka’s corner that found William Saliba in the Bees' box, and the defender made no mistake to open the scoring with a fine header.

The visitors then added to Brentford’s misery, with Granit Xhaka finding Gabriel Jesus with a delightful ball in the 28th minute. The Brazilian put his effort smartly to make it 2-0 before half-time, with the Gunners well and truly in control of the game.

Mikel Arteta's men picked up from where they left off in the second half and went 3-0 ahead just four minutes after the restart with Saka turning provider once more. Fabio Vieira was the recipient, and the midfielder found the back of the net in the 49th minute.

