"He can be a PT for Ronaldo in Saudi" - Tyson Fury sends warning to brother Tommy ahead of clash against Jake Paul 

Two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has claimed that his brother Tommy should drop boxing and become Cristiano Ronaldo’s personal trainer if he loses to amateur boxer Jake Paul.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul and former Love Island star Tommy Fury are set to go up against one another in a grudge match on February 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Both Fury and Paul are beginners but remain undefeated. While Fury has won eight fights, Paul has six victories under his belt.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing



Tyson Fury says brother Tommy needs to take Jake Paul seriously when the pair fight next month. "Jake Paul's a decent boxer!" 🥊Tyson Fury says brother Tommy needs to take Jake Paul seriously when the pair fight next month. "Jake Paul's a decent boxer!" 🥊Tyson Fury says brother Tommy needs to take Jake Paul seriously when the pair fight next month. 👀 https://t.co/ydtlKdIHbW

Tommy’s renowned brother Tyson is one of the greatest boxers in the business right now. The Englishman holds an impressive unbeaten record in his career, winning 33 and drawing once. Needless to say, Tyson does not want Tommy to tarnish his family’s good name by losing, and has thus launched a stern warning ahead of his fight in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to The Sun, Tyson said:

“He can become Cristiano Ronaldo’s best pal and he can be a PT (personal trainer) for Ronaldo in Saudi.”

The Portuguese icon joined Riyadh-based club Al-Nassr in the first week of January, over a month after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent. The Real Madrid legend is yet to score for his new employers in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo posts encouraging message ahead of upcoming Saudi Pro League clash

Cristiano Ronaldo endured his first competitive defeat in Saudi Arabia last week, with Al-Nassr succumbing to a 3-1 loss to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup. The 37-year-old cut a frustrating figure in the game, never looking like hitting the back of the net.

The Portugal superstar has been heavily criticized for his lackluster showing in the Saudi Super Cup, which should make him double determined to make things right in the next game. Known for his dedication, the former Juventus star has been hard at work ahead of the Saudi Pro League clash against Al Fateh on Friday (3 January).

The superstar posted four training images on Twitter, in which he is seen going through the paces on the pitch.

“Focused on the next game!” the accompanying caption read.

With all eyes on him, it will be interesting to see if the veteran manages to make a telling impact in the third match of his Al-Nassr career, this Friday.

Poll : 0 votes