"He can take some good credit out of this game" - Rio Ferdinand singles out Liverpool star for praise despite losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid

Rio Ferdinand has praised Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate following his performance in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The Manchester United legend singled out Konate for acclaim after his excellent defensive display against Los Blancos, despite his side losing 1-0 in Paris thanks to a Vinicius Junior goal just before the hour mark.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Ibrahima Konaté has lost his first game in a Liverpool shirt. Ibrahima Konaté has lost his first game in a Liverpool shirt. https://t.co/r9nDBpGycI

Speaking on BT Sport, former England defender Ferdinand stated (as quoted by HITC Sport):

"Today he was the best defender on the pitch in terms of an individual performance.

"In one-v-one situations, dominant, he was tremendous. He can take some good credit out of this game even if they lost."

The 23-year-old centre-half has enjoyed a stellar campaign in his debut season at Liverpool, making 29 appearances since his summer move from RB Leipzig.

Konate forced his way into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI for the clash against Real Madrid following a string of impressive displays towards the back end of the season.

The Frenchman was given the nod to start alongside Virgil van Dijk ahead of Joe Gomez and former first-choice Joel Matip.

Despite scoring the all-important goal, Vinicius was kept relatively quiet throughout the encounter, with Konate's speed and strength making him an imposing presence throughout for Liverpool.

Deserved Better Ibrahima Konaté Stats vs Real Madrid #UCLfinal 87% (41/47) Pass Accuracy1 Chance Created5 Ground Duels Won2 Tackles Won1 Block1 Interception6 Recoveries100% (2/2) Dribble SuccessDeserved Better Ibrahima Konaté Stats vs Real Madrid #UCLfinal :87% (41/47) Pass Accuracy 1 Chance Created5 Ground Duels Won2 Tackles Won1 Block 1 Interception 6 Recoveries100% (2/2) Dribble SuccessDeserved Better https://t.co/yEFPz9rk5E

Rio Ferdinand slams former Liverpool and Real Madrid forward Michael Owen for "disrespectful" comment

Following the final whistle at the Stade de France, former Ballon d'Or winner Owen claimed on BT Sport (as per The Mirror):

"I don't think it'll change much about how [Klopp] will approach the game, that just happens sometimes. I still think they're the best team in Europe, I really do. On other occasions they'd be getting their name etched in the trophy."

Ferdinand, however, wasn't having this claim, as the 43-year-old replied:

"How can you say they're the best team in Europe? They've just lost the league and the Champions League final."

The former Red Devils defender added:

"I don't think they're the best team in Europe, I think you've got to win the biggest trophies to be considered the best.

"They're an unbelievably exciting team, the points tally they've got in the league, the consistency in which they've played, they've competed in every single game available to them, but you've got to get your hands on the big trophies to be called outright the best team in Europe.

"I don't think they'll be considered that and it would be disrespectful to Real Madrid to say that. They've just beaten all our top three teams in our league, they've got rid of them and got their hands on that trophy."

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Michael Owen insisting Liverpool are still the best side in Europe. Someone needs to explain to him the concept of what tournament winner means Michael Owen insisting Liverpool are still the best side in Europe. Someone needs to explain to him the concept of what tournament winner means

