"He cares about his team-mates" - Inter Miami star lifts lid on what people 'should really know' about Lionel Messi 

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Ian Fray has lavished praise on the Argentine icon's attributes off the pitch.

The Barcelona legend secured a move to the Herons this summer after his deal with Paris Saint-Germain expired. Since the move, Messi has been extremely influential for his side, scoring 11 goals and assisting five from 14 appearances across competitions.

Although Fray is yet to share the pitch with Messi for Inter Miami, he spoke highly of the 36-year-old's effect off it. The 21-year-old defender told Fox Sports (via Goal):

"That’s what people should really know about Messi, the little things he does like that. Of course, the whole world gets to see the type of player he is and the things he can do with the ball at his feet. But he understands there is a lot more than that, and it is obvious he cares about his team-mates."

He also spoke about him now being a colleague of experienced stars like Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez:

"I feel fortunate to be part of it, to be here at such an amazing time for the club and for American soccer, and to be able to see and train with and learn from (Lionel Messi) and these other great players."

"But at the same time, I haven’t had the full experience yet. I’ve watched, but I haven’t played alongside him, on the same team, in a proper game. That’s what I have to look forward to. And that’s what drives me now."

Messi is an eight-time Ballon d'Or, 10-time La Liga, and three-time UEFA Champions League winner. He's notched up an incredible 715 senior club career goals, with 672 of them coming in Barcelona colors.

Luis Suarez signs with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez (via Getty Images)

Former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will share the pitch once again in Inter Miami colors. The Uruguay international has signed a one-year deal with the Herons, which will run through the 2024 MLS season (via the club's official website).

Messi and Suarez previously played together at Camp Nou during the latter's six-year-long stay between 2014 and 2020. The pair made 258 appearances together, bagging 99 joint goal contributions and winning four La Liga titles, along with one Champions League.

Opening up about joining Inter Miami, the former Liverpool striker said (via the club's official website):

"I can’t wait to get started, and I’m ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great Club a reality. I’m optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition."

Suarez has scored a stunning 471 goals in his senior club career, most of which came for Barcelona (195). Last season, he bagged 17 top-flight goals for Brazilian side Gremio from 33 appearances.