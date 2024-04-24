“He is a child that I wanted to abort” - When Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother confessed abortion plans before giving birth to superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro had once claimed that she was thinking of having an abortion while pregnant with the Portuguese legend.

In her 2014 autobiography "Mae Coragem," she revealed that doctors did not allow her to get the abortion procedure done. However, she continued to drink warm beer and 'ran until she dropped' in an attempt to do it herself.

Ronaldo's father Dinis was a raging alcoholic who died aged 53 in 2005. His alcoholism apparently had an incredibly negative effect on family affairs while Dolores was pregnant and even after the birth of the icon.

In a documentary titled "Ronaldo" which came out in 2015, his mother opened up about her despondency when she was pregnant, saying:

"He is a child that I wanted to abort. God didn’t want that to happen and I was blessed because of that and God didn’t punish me."

Dolores added that it is all good between herself and her son now and that they often have a hearty laugh about the matter whenever it is brought up in conversation.

"Sometimes Ronaldo makes fun of me and says: 'You didn’t want me to be born. But now you see that I’m here helping all of you.' And, well, sometimes we have a laugh about that," she said.

It is incredible to think that a superstar like Cristiano Ronaldo could never have seen the light of day. However, even under immensely challenging circumstances, he did, and has gone on to become one of the greatest players in the history of football.

Cristiano Ronaldo toasts to happiness as he spends his time off on holiday with partner Georgina Rodriguez and kids

Cristiano Ronaldo recently shared a heart-warming post on X, documenting his time off on holiday with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his kids.

The Portuguese superstar picked up a red card in Al-Nassr's Saudi Super Cup semi-final defeat (2-1) against Al-Hilal on April 8 and was handed a two-match ban. He is set to be away from action until May 1, when his side takes on Al-Khaleej in the King Cup of Champions semi-final.

Ronaldo has seemingly taken this chance to unwind on a trip to a Saudi Arabian resort with his family.

The Portuguese superstar made a post on X, with the caption saying:

"Happiness."

Cristiano has enjoyed a stellar 2023-24 campaign so far, having netted 36 goals and assisted 12 times in 37 outings across competitions for Al-Nassr. At the age of 39, he is still going strong and is expected to continue his incredible form going forward.