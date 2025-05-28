"He is the most complete player" - When Gary Neville picked between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when asked to name his GOAT

Manchester United legend Gary Neville once picked between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the age-old GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate. Both legends are regarded as among the greatest footballers in the sport's history.

Ad

Gary Neville has played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United between 2003 and 2009 under legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson. The duo recorded 137 appearances together for the Red Devils across competitions, recording three joint goal participations. Meanwhile, Neville has never shared the dressing room with Lionel Messi.

In a 2021 discussion with Jamie Carragher on the Monday Night Football segment, Gary Neville shared his take on the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate. Neville was asked which player he would pick from the bench as a manager if he had one substitution left, and said (via Sky Sports):

Ad

Trending

"It would absolutely be Cristiano Ronaldo. I looked at his goal breakdown. He can score with his left foot, his wrong foot. He can score with his right foot. He can score from distance. He is probably the best poacher now in world football."

Neville then explained why he considers his former teammate the greatest of all time and added:

Ad

"So if you think about who is the greatest player of all time, I do think he is the greatest football player who has ever lived. He is the player who could win me a football match in the most different ways. He is the most complete player."

Both Messi and Ronaldo are still considered two of the best players in the world despite leaving European football around two years ago. The duo dominated European football for two decades, winning a record 13 Ballons d'Or together. Fans and pundits will perhaps forever remain divided on who is the better player.

Ad

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher disagree on the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (L to R) - Source: Getty

In the aforementioned segment of Monday Night Football (via Sky Sports), Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville disagreed on the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate. While Neville spoke in favor of Ronaldo because of his goals, Carragher retaliated in favor of Messi.

Ad

"There is no doubt that Messi has scored an obscene amount of goals, he is a ridiculous player. But Ronaldo, the three big differences are the headers, that Ronaldo has scored four or five times more, the wrong-footed goals, that Ronaldo has scored 30 or 40 per cent more, and he has scored more penalties. It just took me to the point where he is more complete," Neville argued.

Ad

In response, Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher disagreed and said:

"You are talking about the different types of goals. It does not matter how a ball goes in the net. It does not matter if one is a header or a free-kick. Messi has a better goal record than Ronaldo. Messi is also a playmaker. Messi can run a game. Ronaldo cannot do that."

Ad

He continued:

"Again, not a criticism. But there is no way in the world he is the greatest player of all time. Messi can take you to a place where you can't actually believe what you are seeing. What Ronaldo does is what other players can do, Messi can do things you have never seen before."

Ad

Lionel Messi has been experiencing a rough patch with Inter Miami this season, as he's yet to win in their last four MLS games. However, the Argentine has maintained a decent form despite being irregular due to injuries, having scored 11 times for the Herons in 18 outings across competitions.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife about Cristiano Ronaldo's future after a disappointing end to the 2024-25 season with Al-Nassr. Despite being the highest goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese failed to lead the side to any silverware in his second consecutive season. They also failed to qualify for the AFC Champions League.

Ronaldo has yet to renew his contract with Al-Nassr, which is set to end in June 2025. Details about Lionel Messi's future at Inter Miami after his contract ends in December 2025 are also unknown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More