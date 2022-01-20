“He could easily slot in at Liverpool” – Ian Wright believes 27-year-old Premier League star is tailor-made for Anfield ‘vibe’

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes James Ward-Prowse could easily slot in at Anfield if James Milner was not already playing for Premier League club Liverpool. Wright was impressed by the Englishman after his exceptional free-kick goal in Southampton's weekend Premier League clash against the Wolves.
Speaking on Wrighty's House Podcast, Wright said:
“I love him. I think that a Premier League winners’ medal wouldn’t go amiss round his neck. He’s somebody who has the energy to carry that, easily. He’s someone that in a title run can come to the fore.''
“You can almost see James Ward-Prowse, if Milner wasn’t in and around Liverpool, he could easily slot in at Liverpool and in that kind of vibe.”
James Ward-Prowse is a Southampton academy graduate who received his first senior team call-up in 2011 after spending 8 years in the junior team. He has 266 appearances to his name and has bagged 36 goals.
The 27-year-old central midfielder has been a constant performer and has been the subject of quite a few transfer rumors. Certain clubs have been asked by football pundits to sign James Ward-Prowse, with Liverpool being linked the most with the England international. Recently, Garth Crooks also called upon Klopp to sign James and believes the player would 'fit like a glove' into the scheme of things at Anfield. Crooks lauded James for his free-kick against Wolves and said added:
“The free-kick scored by Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse against Wolves was outstanding, though. How long are Liverpool going to wait to buy Ward-Prowse?''
“They allowed Georginio Wijnaldum to leave on a free transfer and are struggling in that midfield department. Ward-Prowse would fit like a glove.”
Liverpool push for Nantes forward Randal Kolo Muani
Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign Randal Kolo Muani with reports emerging that he is pushing for a move in the summer transfer window. Randal will be out as a free agent after his current contract with Nantes expires this summer.
Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 club are desperately looking to offload the 23-year-old player in the winter transfer window with Liverpool being pushed to make a move for him.
Randal made a major contribution to the club's performance in last Ligue 1 season with scored 17 goals in 35 games across all competitions. In the ongoing season, the Frenchman has scored 7 goals in 21 appearances.
