'He could play where he wants to, because he is the one with the most goals': Iniesta on Lionel Messi

Barcelona v Sevilla - Spanish Copa del Rey Final

What's the story?

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has backed current captain Lionel Messi to be able to play in any position the Argentine likes on the field.

In case you didn't know...

Iniesta, together with former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez, was the heart of the Blaugrana midfield, but he ended his nine-year relationship with the Catalan giants earlier this year.

The Spaniard moved to J-League side Vissel Kobe to play out the final days of his trophy-laden career.

Among other small trophies, Iniesta has won nine LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues during his stint at Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

At 31, Messi continues to guide the Catalan side through games this season as the Argentine has helped the club to the top of La Liga before the Christmas break.

Iniesta has expressed confidence in his former teammate's ability to play in any position he wants on the field.

Speaking in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the Spaniard said, "Messi can do what he wants. In any position he could be the best."

"There are very specific demarcations in the centre of the field that perhaps are more positional, of a different typology than what Leo is."

"But he could play where he wanted to, because he is the one with the most goals. The important thing is that he keeps doing it and that he plays as he likes."

The former Blaugrana star has also spoken about the future that lies ahead after Messi hangs up his boots: "It will happen, as everything in life, comes and goes. The important thing is that as long as he stays it is the best possible. What comes later - we will not know if it will be good, better or worse."

"It will be different, but it does not have to be worse. There will be other moments, other times, other players."

What's next?

Barcelona went into the Christmas break as the table-toppers of La Liga and will return to action when they face Getafe in January next year.

