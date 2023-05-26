"He is crazy how he plays" - Barcelona star Alejandro Balde hails Real Madrid veteran who 'looks like he is 20'

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde recently expressed his surprise at Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric's performances despite being 37 years old.

Balde, 19, has been one of Barca's rising stars this season. The left-back was asked about the rival players that have impressed him the most. Speaking to GQ, he claimed that Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala and Modric are the two opposition players that have caught his attention the most.

Balde said:

“The rivals that have impacted me the most have been [Jamal] Musiala in the World Cup and [Joshua] Kimmich, from Bayern Munich. I was also very surprised by Luka Modric, who is 37 years old and looks like he is 20, he is crazy how he plays.”

Modric, despite his age, remains a crucial player for Real Madrid. The midfielder has made 50 appearances across competitions this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists.

Hence, it's understandable why Barcelona's Balde has been impressed with the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner's performances.

Barcelona's Alejandro Balde spoke about Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior's situation

During his time at Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior has often been the subject of vile racist chants from opposition fans, especially this season. When Los Blancos were defeated 1-0 by Valencia at the Mestalla on May 21, the matter reached a boiling point. The Brazilian winger received abuse from Valencia fans before and during the game.

The issue has become a much-discussed topic in the football community since, with Vinicius receiving immense support. Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde recently shared his take on the same, telling (via Barca Universal):

"Racism cannot be justified in any way. You can’t mess with a player because of his skin colour, whatever he does. In the world of football, I have not had any racism problem, but I have had it on the street. Both me and my family. When I was little I remember wanting to play a game in a park and the kids telling me and my brother that their families wouldn’t let them play with blacks."

He further said:

"My parents have had trouble getting jobs because of the colour of their skin. They have stopped my brother and have asked him for the documentation without meaning. They say ‘What are you doing here?’ just because of your skin colour.”

While Real Madrid and Barcelona are arch-rivals on the pitch, the Blaugrana players and coaching staff have already shown their support for Vinicius. The matter of racism transcends beyond the rivalries on the football pitch.

