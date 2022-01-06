"He is so decisive" - Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Liverpool superstar 

Rio Ferdinand has once again heaped praise on Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. The Manchester United legend believes the Egyptian is 'the most devastating' player right now.

Salah found the back of the net for Liverpool this weekend against his former side Chelsea. The goal helped the Reds go 2-0 up, but two quick goals by Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic saw the hosts fight back to earn a draw.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“He’s the most devastating player around at the moment. He's so decisive, getting two or three chances a game. He’s too hot to handle now.” Rio Ferdinand on Mo Salah:“He’s the most devastating player around at the moment. He's so decisive, getting two or three chances a game. He’s too hot to handle now.” #awlive [youtube] Rio Ferdinand on Mo Salah:“He’s the most devastating player around at the moment. He's so decisive, getting two or three chances a game. He’s too hot to handle now.” #awlive [youtube] https://t.co/XJ7YAFkRr8

Ferdinand was talking on his YouTube channel, Vibe With Five, when he revealed the Liverpool star was in his fantasy team. The legendary defender praised the way the forward scored his goal and said:

"He's in my Fantasy team so I was buzzing when he scored that, to be honest with you. The way he stood Alonso up shimmied a bit moved him up, pressed pause for a minute and slapped it in the goal. He's the most devastating player around at the moment. He's so decisive, getting two or three chances a game. He's too hot to handle now."

Rio Ferdinand has been praising Liverpool's Salah for some time

Rio Ferdinand has been a big fan of Mohamed Salah for some time and has been openly praising the Liverpool star.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"The way he’s grown and developed into this player who’s deciding games at will. 20 goals before December is an absolute joke, it’s out of order." Rio Ferdinand on Mo Salah:"The way he’s grown and developed into this player who’s deciding games at will. 20 goals before December is an absolute joke, it’s out of order." #awlive [bt] Rio Ferdinand on Mo Salah:"The way he’s grown and developed into this player who’s deciding games at will. 20 goals before December is an absolute joke, it’s out of order." #awlive [bt] https://t.co/0cGbXaHLSN

He spoke about the Egyptian last month and said:

"He obviously went to Chelsea and didn't really set the world alight and that's why he had to go on to find a new pathway to find the level he's at now. You look at the [Lionel] Messi's and the [Cristiano] Ronaldo's, you look at the [Erling] Haalands's the [Kylian] Mbappe's, they're guys you immediately go they're superstars, they're going to be superstars. With him it wasn't really that from the beginning but the way he's grown and developed into this player who's deciding games at will. 20 goals before December is an absolute joke, it's out of order."

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool are without Salah for the next couple of weeks at least as he is off to play in the AFCON for Egypt. The Reds were due to play Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-final on Thursday but have had their game postponed due to 'escalated COVID cases' at the club.

Edited by Parimal