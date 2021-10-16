"He deserves the Ballon d'Or" - Ligue 1 managers back superstar to win this year's award

Various managers across Ligue 1 have all backed Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Speaking at their respective press conferences prior to league games this weekend, many Ligue 1 managers named Karim Benzema as their preferred choice to win the Ballon d'Or. They believe the 33-year-old forward is an inspiration for future generations of French forwards.

Here are a few Ligue 1 managers suggesting why Karim Benzema deserves to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or (via MARCA):

Nice manager Christophe Galtier said:

"I do not know if he is the favourite, but I hope it's him [who wins it]. He is the best in the world. I think he has raised his level even more in the last two seasons. I'm also very happy to see him perform well for France."

Nantes manager Antoine Kombouare is 100% convinced Karim Benzema will lift the Ballon d'Or due to his exploits with Real Madrid and the French national team:

"Yes, of course [he deserves it], given what he does for Real Madrid and for the French [national] team. I'm 100 percent for him to win it."

Angers manager Gerald Baticle echoed the rest of his managerial colleagues in backing Karim Benzema for the Ballon d'Or. Baticle said:

"He deserves the Ballon d'Or. He is a model for all attackers. I had the opportunity to coincide with him. He is a great professional who has been very effective in recent years and [has played at] an incredible level."

Rennes boss Bruno Genesio wants Benzema to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or for his services to Real Madrid over the years:

"I think he deserves it for his season and for everything he is doing now. I think he deserves it, not necessarily for the season, although he has had a great season, but for all the seasons he has had for ten years at Real Madrid."

Lille manager Jocelyn Gourvennec has also credited Benzema for inspiring young talent:

"He knows how to do everything and does everything very well. For young people it is good to go see Benzema. He is exceptional. He has what it takes to win the Ballon d'Or."

The 2021 Ballon d'Or will be tightly-fought contest

The 2021 Ballon d'Or is set to be one of the closest awards in recent history with as many as four players likely to lift the prestigious golden ball.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Jorginho, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski have all been deemed favorites for the Ballon d'Or next month.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place in Paris on the 29th of Novembr.

