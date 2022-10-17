"He deserves more than that" "Should've been at least top 15" - Liverpool fans feel superstar has been 'robbed' after 22nd place finish in 2022 Ballon d'Or

Liverpool fans on Twitter were unhappy with Trent Alexander-Arnold finishing in the 22nd spot for the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

The England right-back finished in the 22nd spot in the recently revealed rankings by France Football along with Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva.

However, many feel that the defender was robbed in a way as he should have gotten a top-15 finish after a fantastic 2021-22 season. This is the first time that the Ballon d'Or has been awarded for performances in the past season rather than the calendar year.

The Englishman was crucial for Jurgen Klopp's side last season. The Reds finished second in the Premier League and were runners-up in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22.

He had a great season last term, scoring two goals, and providing 19 assists in 47 games for the Reds. Alexander-Arnold, however, is yet to replicate that kind of form this season.

In 13 games, he has bettered last season's tally of goals, scoring three already. However, he is yet to register an assist to his name.

Here are some of the best reactions from Liverpool fans as Alexander-Arnold finished in 22nd spot for the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings:

The Reds, in general, have gotten off to a shaky start to their campaign. They have scored 13 points from their nine league games and are in eighth spot despite a 1-0 win over Manchester City in their last game.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to being sent off against Manchester City

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League

The Reds earned a 1-0 win against Manchester City in the Premier League on October 16. However, Jurgen Klopp was sent off during the clash.

When asked whether this was a reaction to being emotional, he told reporters (via liverpool.com):

"Yeah, it’s about emotion, of course. So, of course, red card, my fault. I went over the top in the moment, I don’t think I was disrespectful to anybody but when you look at the pictures back – I know myself for 55 years that the way I look in these moments is already worth a red card.

"I know that, who cares what I say? I lost it in that moment and that is not OK, but I think a little bit as an excuse I would like to mention, how can you not whistle that foul? How on earth is it possible? And I wish I could get an explanation."

Liverpool will next face West Ham United at home on October 19.

