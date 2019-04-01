'He deserves the recognition'- Former Real Madrid icon applauds Lionel Messi for equalling his sensational record

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid captain, Iker Casillas, hailed Lionel Messi after the Argentine equalled his record for most wins in the Spanish league.

The win against Espanyol was Messi's 334th league win with Barcelona, which took him on level terms with Iker Casillas.

In case you didn't know...

Lionel Messi is enjoying yet another historic season with the Blaugrana. Despite enduring a tough International break upon his return for Argentina, Messi continued his red hot form with Barcelona.

The five time Ballon d'Or winner has scored a staggering 41 goals in all competitions this season and miles beyond anyone else in the race for European Golden Shoe. Messi also has provided the most assists in Europe's top five league this season which depicts the impact of Barcelona captain.

The Argentine's brace against bitter rivals Espanyol saw Barcelona sit comfortably at the top of the LaLiga table with a ten point lead on second placed Atletico Madrid. Messi sealed Barcelona's victory with his 30th and 31st goals in the League, which saw him equal Iker Casillas' record of 334 wins in the league.

Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas needs no introduction as he won everything there is to win in football with both club and country in his glittering career. Casillas reached his 334 wins in 510 matches, while Messi achieved that feat in his 445th match for the Blaugrana.

The heart of the matter...

Iker Casillas applauded the Barcelona talisman after sharing his sensational record with the Barcelona captain.

Speaking to Marca in an interview, Iker Casillas said,

I'd have preferred it to be a Real Madrid player, but these types of records are there to be broken and he has always done a great job,

He deserves the recognition.

" am convinced that somebody will come who'll also surpass his total,

🔜 to be the sole proprietor of said record...https://t.co/cmR9wT9oN8 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 30, 2019

What's next?

The 31-year-old Argentine will surely break the record held by Iker Casillas in the Spanish League in the upcoming matches.

Barcelona will face Villareal and Atletico Madrid in LaLiga before turning their focus on Champions League where they face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

