“He didn’t meet my height requirements” – Big Brother fame Rebecca Jane explains why she turned down Michael Owen despite ex-Liverpool star ‘begging’ for nudes

Big Brother star Rebecca Jane has revealed why she rejected Liverpool legend and Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen.

The former Liverpool striker had his reputation questioned last year when it was revealed that he had approached Rebecca Jane for “nude photographs.” The 37-year-old Big Brother star is a regular on ITV’s This Morning and GMB, and spoke in detail about the allegations recently.

Michael Owen is married to his childhood sweetheart Louise Bonsall since 2005. He currently works as a football pundit and regularly features on BT Sport. Speaking to the Sun, Rebecca Jane claimed that she rejected Owen because the striker did not meet her “height requirements.”

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Michael Owen on Origi hugging Klopp after Everton: “If I was a centre-forward and I came on so many times to save my manager, yet he never played me and he only brought me on occasionally, then I wouldn’t be giving the manager such a big cuddle." 🤨 Michael Owen on Origi hugging Klopp after Everton: “If I was a centre-forward and I came on so many times to save my manager, yet he never played me and he only brought me on occasionally, then I wouldn’t be giving the manager such a big cuddle." 🤨 https://t.co/UgdCB1Ar9G

The reality TV star also said that according to Owen, his marriage was a sham and only existed to keep his overall image clean:

“He fed me a load of rubbish over a six-week period when I was in communication with him and he wanted to meet me. But it should be remembered that I actually turned him down — I turned him down quite a bit and didn’t meet him. To be honest, he didn’t meet my height requirements.”

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Liverpool legend Michael Owen claimed to have a “sham marriage”

According to Rebecca Jane, Michael Owen confided in her details about his long-lasting marriage. The former Liverpool striker allegedly told her that the marriage was merely for the sake of convenience as the couple wanted their racehorse business to keep doing well.

Jane also claimed that she had initially taken Owen’s claims on face value, but should have researched the situation further:

“The story that Michael span me was that they were not really married and it was a sham. He said it was a marriage of convenience for the sake of appearances and to keep their racehorse business going."

She added:

“He told me his marriage was over, it was all a big façade and he wasn’t really married any more. I should have perhaps investigated his situation a bit more and been more cautious — but I took him at face value.”

It will be interesting to see if, and how, the former Manchester United and Liverpool striker responds to the claims. Owen scored a total of 222 goals in 482 appearances across competitions and won the 2001 Ballon d’Or as a Real Madrid player. He enjoyed a stellar career but had to wait until his move to Manchester United to win his first EPL.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far