“He doesn’t have the personality to be a leader” - When Diego Maradona criticized Lionel Messi in controversial chat with Pele

Diego Maradona was a huge fan of Lionel Messi but believed that the latter was not a good enough leader. He once claimed that the Inter Miami star lacked the personality to lead the group on the pitch.

Speaking to Pele at a pre-EURO 2026 event, the late Maradona criticized Messi, unaware that his microphone was on. He told the Brazilian legend (via The Sun):

"He doesn't have the personality to be a leader."

Maradona also said in an interview with Fox Sports that it was "pointless" to make Messi the captain of the national team. He added that the superstar was the best player in the world along with Cristiano Ronaldo, but not a good leader.

He said:

"Messi's a great player, but he's not a leader. He does give his all on the pitch, but before speaking to his teammates, he'll play on the PlayStation. Then, on the field, he wants to be the leader. He's the best in the world with Cristiano [Ronaldo]. It's difficult for me to say, but it's pointless trying to make a leader out of someone who goes to the toilet 20 times before a game. That's obvious."

He added:

"Let's not turn him into a god anymore. There is Messi at Barcelona and then another Messi with Argentina. I wouldn't call Messi [to play for Argentina again], but never say never. You have to take the pressure off him. Take the leadership away from Messi, as we want him to be Messi, which he wouldn't be."

Diego Maradona died on November 25, 2020.

Lionel Messi went on to lead Argentina to Copa America glory in 2021 and followed it up with the FIFA World Cup in 2022. The Argentine is now the captain of Inter Miami and helped them win the Leagues Cup in 2023.

Lionel Messi was different for club and country, claimed Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona believed there was a difference in Lionel Messi's game while playing for the club and while playing for his country. He said the 36-year-old was on another level with Barcelona but never came close to it while playing for the national side.

He told Fox Sports:

"We shouldn't deify Messi any longer. He's Messi when he plays for Barcelona. Messi is Messi when he wears that shirt and he's another Messi with Argentina."

Lionel Messi moved to PSG in 2021 and then switched to Inter Miami in 2023 after his contract expired.