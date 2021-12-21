“He is everything you need” – Micah Richards offers opinion on ‘ridiculous’ Arsenal linked man

Micah Richards has heaped praise on Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic, who is currently linked with a move to Arsenal in January.

Micah Richards is amazed by Vlahovic's pace and also credits his left foot, which he terms as a "wand." The former Manchester City star believes the 21-year-old striker is everything Arsenal need at the moment. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live (via HITC), Micah Richards said:

“I have watched him a couple of times now. He is lightning. It’s ridiculous. He has got 16 in 18 this season. His left foot is like a wand. I am telling you now, he is everything, he is everything you need.”

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. According to Sport Mediaset (via HITC), the Gunners are preparing to plot a £68 million offer for the Fiorentina forward.

Dusan Vlahovic has been the in-form forward in Serie A this season. The 21-year-old forward has scored 16 goals and provided three assists in 18 league matches for Fiorentina this season. Vlahovic is currently Serie A's top goalscorer, three clear of Lazio star Ciro Immobile.

Dusan Vlahovic could be a great long-term investment for Arsenal. The 21-year-old forward is already one of Serie A's top strikers and has many years ahead of him.

However, the Gunners are not the only side showing interest in signing Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. According to the Manchester Evening News, European giants Manchester City and Juventus have also been linked with a move for the 21-year-old forward.

GOAL @goal At 21 years old, Dusan Vlahovic has already equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's best return of 33 Serie A goals in a calendar year 🤯



He has one more game to beat his tally of 33 goals 👀 At 21 years old, Dusan Vlahovic has already equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's best return of 33 Serie A goals in a calendar year 🤯He has one more game to beat his tally of 33 goals 👀 https://t.co/wdr7GAGiXm

Arsenal will need a new forward in the coming months

Arsenal are currently in desperate need of a new forward after the fallout between club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and manager Mikel Arteta. The Gunners will need to replace Aubameyang, who does not seem to have a future at the Emirates Stadium.

The 32-year-old forward has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy on disciplinary grounds and has also not featured in the last three matchday squads.

In the absence of Aubameyang, Arsenal have relied heavily on youngsters like Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard. In fairness, the youngsters have been performing quite well for Arsenal, who, as things stand, are in the top four of the Premier League.

Arsenal have notched up three straight wins in the Premier League and have amassed 32 points from 18 matches.

Edited by Diptanil Roy