"He did everything the right way" - Patrick Vieira backs Mikel Arteta, believes Arsenal boss shows signs of having everything under control

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been praised by Crystal Palace head coach and Gunners legend Patrick Vieira ahead of their Premier League clash on Monday. The Eagles boss remarked that his counterpart is a good tactician while praising him for his composure this season.

“When he was playing, you knew that Didier was going to be a football manager. And I think Arteta is quite in the same kind of mindset. He (Arteta) was a really good player. I think he had a wonderful career. And he learned the job before getting a chance at Arsenal.

"I think he did everything the right way. When he was under pressure, he did quite well because he's always been calm and composed. Winning and losing games... the way he was conducting himself is a really good sign of a person who has everything under control," Patrick Vieira was quoted as saying in a press conference.

Patrick Vieira spent nine memorable years at Arsenal and will return to the club for the first time when he leads Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium on Monday. The Frenchman insists that he will put his past memories aside and focus on the game.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I had the chance to play for this football club for nine years. I arrived at this football club as a kid and I left as a man. This is the club where I played my best football, so obviously going back there will be emotional.

"But I will put that on the side because what will be important for us is to perform well and try to get points," Vieira said.

Mikel Arteta getting Arsenal back on track

Mikel Arteta's men have shown significant improvements in recent weeks

Arsenal had a terrible start to the season, recording consecutive defeats in their first three Premier League games and finding themselves in the relegation zone. Mikel Arteta found himself under intense scrutiny as a result but the tactician has managed to turn the situation around in recent weeks.

The Gunners have recorded four victories and one draw in their last five games across all competitions. They've climbed to 11th spot in the Premier League table, with 10 points from seven games. It remains to be seen if they can keep the momentum going in the coming weeks.

