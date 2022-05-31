“He was my favourite player to play with” – Harvey Elliot vows to look after former Fulham teammate Fabio Carvalho at Liverpool 

Liverpool star Harvey Elliot has expressed his excitement to play with new signing and former Fulham teammate Fabio Carvalho. The duo came up through the ranks in the Fulham academy and will now be reunited at Liverpool.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, was asked about Carvalho's impending arrival at Anfield. The Englishman could not contain his joy at reuniting with the Portuguese midfielder and also said that he would help the new signing acclimatise to the club. He said:

"He was my favourite player to play with as a youngster to be honest at Fulham. Me and him had a great connection, on the pitch as well as off the pitch and I will definitely look after him when he arrives. But to be honest, I don't even think I will have to do that, he will just fit in perfectly with the rest of the squad."

When asked about what Carvalho would bring to the table, Elliot explained:

"He's got everything in him, every attribute you can think of, and that's why Liverpool have signed him. So I am very excited to see what he can bring to this team as well as all the fans and I am sure he will show them very quickly. So I am just very excited to see him again after three years or so and I am just very excited to share the pitch with him again."

The Portuguese midfielder was a huge part of Fulham's promotion to the Premier League this season. Carvalho scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 36 league appearances in the 2021-22 campaign. His performances lead to the Reds signing him for a reported fee of £7 million.

"He can play anywhere" - Elliot on Carvalho's position at Liverpool

Carvalho in action for Fulham

When asked which role best suits Carvalho, Elliot said that the midfielder would thrive anywhere on the pitch. He said:

"His best position? I mean that is for him to answer to be honest with you. I think he is a very versatile player, he can play anywhere, and I am sure he will be willing to just play anywhere on the pitch. He just wants to play football. He has always had that hunger and desire in him and he just loves football. As a kid he has [had] so many experiences and memories back in the day when we've seen that in him. I am sure he will show it and bring it to Liverpool. He is a great kid and I am just very happy that he is signing with us and I am very happy I can share the pitch with him again."

Mihu @mihu_sg8



🏟 38 appearances

11 goals

8 assists



Can't wait to see him starting with Fabio Carvalho's stats this season in all competitions🏟 38 appearances11 goals8 assistsCan't wait to see him starting with #LFC Fabio Carvalho's stats this season in all competitions ⬇️🏟 38 appearances⚽️ 11 goals🎯 8 assists Can't wait to see him starting with #LFC 🔴🇵🇹 https://t.co/RukQEW5so5

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far