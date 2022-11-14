“He feels it is time for him to come out and say his side of the story” – Graeme Souness defends Cristiano Ronaldo despite controversial interview

Graeme Sourness has defended Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his recent controversial interview.

Ronaldo came out with shocking revelations in a recent interview with Piers Morgan. His interview has drawn wide reactions from both fans and experts.

While most have criticized the Portuguese star, some have come to his defense. Graeme Sourness is one of those who defended the 37-year-old. He said on talkSPORT:

“I certainly do, two people speak, two people leave the room with an understanding and someone has not kept their word. He feels it is time for him to come out and say his side of the story."

He added that Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to ever play the game. Sourness further opined that Ronaldo was perhaps made promises which were not kept. he said:

“This is a player who is arguably in many people's eyes the greatest to ever kick a ball. I think he has been told a story and then the manager hasn't kept to it."

He further said that Erik ten Hag's statements have been self contradictory. The Dutch manager didn't bring Ronaldo on during Manchester United's 6-3 defeat to Manchester City and said that he did it out of respect for the Portuguese's great career.

However, a few weeks later, Ten Hag wanted Cristiano Ronaldo to come on the pitch against Tottenham Hotspur with only a few minutes remaining in the game. Sourness said:

“Then you look past this so called agreement, he doesn't bring him on against City, the manager says it is out of respect. A couple weeks later, he wanted him to go on with two minutes to go when the game is won."

He further said that Ronaldo has the right to air his displeasure.

“What can Ronaldo do there, then he makes him captain, for me looking at it from outside, I've been a player and a manager and I think the player has a grievance and he is entitled to air it.”

Have fans seen the last of Cristiano Ronaldo in a Manchester United shirt?

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo

The timing of Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan is quite significant. The words come right after United have played their last game ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speculations about his future have been up in the air for a while now. The Portuguese has not been in good form as well, scoring only three goals and providing two assists in 16 games.

Hence, it won't be surprising if the 37-year-old never wears the famous red jersey of Manchester United ever again.

