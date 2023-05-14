"He is the flop of the season" - Gabby Agbonlahor rips into Tottenham summer signing for performances in the PL

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has labeled Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison as the 'flop of the season'. This comes following his abysmal performance for the north London club during the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign.

Agbonlahor made these claims after Richarlison once again endured a difficult showing for Spurs, in their 2-1 away defeat against Aston Villa on May 13. Goals from Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz were enough to secure an impressive victory for Villa. Harry Kane nicked in a late consolation strike for Spurs in stoppage time but it was just a consolation goal.

Richarlison was among a couple of Tottenham players who performed poorly at Villa Park and was substituted in the 62nd minute for Dejan Kulusevski. He had just six passes in the game, completing four of them. He didn't win any of his four ground duels or complete any of his two dribble attempts.

The 26-year-old Brazilian forward has struggled to make an impact at Spurs since securing a big-money (£60 million) move from Everton last summer. However, his performances this season have failed to meet the expectations on his shoulders.

His poor showing against Villa means he has scored just three goals in 33 appearances for the north London club across all competitions. Speaking about his poor performance, former Premier League striker Agbonlahor has described Richarlison as the 'flop of the season'.

In his words, while speaking to TalkSports, he said:

"You look at Richarlison, how many chances is he going to have? For me, he is the flop of the season. He's going to cost Spurs £60 million and has three goals in 33 games across all competitions. A goal every ten games, one goal 25 Premier Leagues and one goal since September!"

He added:

"He was substituted again today after 59 minutes and they were a better team when he came off. He's the flop of the season. No dancing this week is there?"

The defeat now leaves Tottenham in sixth position on 57 points, level Aston Villa who are in seventh position. Both teams will be hoping to secure a spot in Europe ahead of next season, with three games left to play.

How has Richarlison faired this season compared to other Tottenham forwards?

Richarlison in action for Tottenham Hotspur against Aston Villa - Premier League

It hasn't been the best of debut seasons for Brazilian forward Richarlison who has failed to make a mark at Spurs since his arrival last summer. He has failed to justify the hefty £60 million transfer fee Spurs splashed on him.

Despite being in a Tottenham side that have relatively found it easy to score goals, Richarlison currently sits bottom among the top forwards at the club this season.

He has so far registered just three goals across all competitions. This is short of the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur (6), Son Heung-Min (14), and Harry Kane (29).

