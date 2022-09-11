"He has to get used to the physicality" - Arsenal legend says new signing has to 'build his body up' to become a better player

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has asserted that attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira has to improve his physique to properly influence matches in the Premier League following his summer move.

Vieira, 22, joined the Gunners from Porto in a deal worth up to £34 million earlier this summer. He had shot to prominence with stellar performances in the Primeira Liga last season, bagging seven goals and 16 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

A creative operator known for his dribbling prowess, Vieira made his first start for his new club in his team's 2-1 win over FC Zurich in their UEFA Europa League Group A opener on Thursday (September 8). He was substituted off in the 69th minute of the contest.

"Hopefully, you're gonna see a lot more of him in the next few weeks and I'm sure you're going to enjoy."

Speaking on The Highbury Squad, Campbell shared his thoughts on Vieira's debut and claimed that he has a lot to learn. He said:

"I thought Vieira... we saw flashes of quality. [He] showed good touches. [Zurich] had a bit more grit in midfield and that's what he has to learn. He is playing for Arsenal now. When Arsenal turn up, you are going to get the best of everybody else."

He continued:

"At the end of the day, he has to get used to the physicality. People know he can play. People know, that if you give him space and time, then he's a good player and he will hurt you. What's the first thing they are going to do? Stop him playing. Get into him and make sure he can’t get his head up."

He added:

"He has a lot to learn. He has to build his body up, that's for sure. I thought it was an okay start considering it was his first start."

Vieira, who is renowned for his versatility in the final third, is expected to provide competition to captain Martin Odegaard for the No. 10 role.

Arsenal will next face PSV Eindhoven at home in their second UEFA Europa League Group A fixture on Thursday (September 15).

Martin Keown heaps praise on new Arsenal starlet Marquinhos

Speaking on BT Sport (via The Boot Room), former Arsenal defender Martin Keown lauded winger Marquinhos for his recent goal-scoring performance against FC Zurich on Thursday. He said:

"Marquinhos, he looks like a take-two of Saka. Left-footed player, plays on that right wing. One assist, one goal, really, that's a real plus for the manager."





Arsenal are more than happy with Marquinhos impact: €3.5 fee invested this summer to sign him from São Paulo and also anticipate Wolves. Edu, key to explain the long-term project to the player and his family. Arsenal are planning with 2003-born winger for the future.

He added:

"He's got a huge future ahead of him. He looked like a [Serge] Gnabry-type player – short, stocky, really explosive pace. He was very classy."

