"He gets away with that others don’t" - Pundit calls out Tottenham's Harry Kane after video emerges of him kicking Arsenal defender

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell hit out at Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane for one incident during the north London derby on October 1. The Englishman appeared to kick Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes during a duel in the second half.

It was indeed a frustrating outing for Kane and Tottenham Hotspur, who were totally outclassed by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on October 1. Things got rough for the English striker in the 73rd minute of the game. He collided with Gabriel with a rash tackle before hitting his leg against the Brazilian centre-back.

The referee refused to book Kane for the offense. Campbell believes the forward is able to get away from such situations simply because of his role as the captain of the England national team.

Campbell told Football Insider:

“Listen, Harry Kane is the England captain. There are certain things he gets away with that others don’t. People accept that. We have seen it happen in the past. As a centre-forward, you have to be able to handle yourself. You are in the trenches when you play up front."

He added:

"If you can get a little dig in on your opponent you have got to try and do it. Trust me, they will be doing the same to him. I do not think there was much in it. It was just a centre-forward putting himself about in a game. You have to let the defenders know that you are there."

Kane scored via a penalty earlier in the game that Gabriel conceded after fouling Richarlison in the box. However, Arsenal won the game 3-1 thanks to goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka.

Arsenal and Tottenham's postion in the Premier League table after North London derby

The Gunners beat Tottenham on Saturday to continue their march in the English top flight.

Following their vital 3-1 victory over their local rivals in the north London derby, Arsenal have managed to keep their spot at the top of the table. The Gunners have 21 points to their name as it stands, having bagged seven victories and one defeat in eight matches in the English top flight so far.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are currently ranked third in the league table with 17 points in eight games. Antonio Conte's men have recorded five wins, two draws and one defeat to their name in the division since the campaign kicked off.

