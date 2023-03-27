"He gets better and better" - England legend names Arsenal superstar as his player of the season so far 

Former England defender Stuart Pearce has labeled Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka as his preferred player of the season so far.

This comes in the wake of the forward's brilliant performance for the Three Lions during their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Sunday, March 26.

Saka grabbed all the headlines in the encounter after registering a goal and an assist to ensure England secured a comfortable 2-0 home win at Wembley.

The Gunners winger set up Harry Kane in the 37th minute to open the scoring for the Three Lions. He then curled home a stunning strike three minutes later to double England's lead against Ukraine.

The strike happens to be Saka's 17th goal of the season for both club and country. The 21-year-old winger has already registered 13 goals and 10 assists for Arsenal across all competitions.

His form has largely contributed to the Gunners' impressive 2022-23 football campaign, which could see them land the Premier League title. Arsenal currently sit top of the log with an eight-point advantage over Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Pearce has heaped praise on Saka for his exceptional performances this season. The former England defender went on to name Saka as his favorite player of the season so far. He said:

"He’s my player of the season at this moment in time. He's getting better and better and he’s been a thorn in the Ukrainian side. He’s one of the first names on this team sheet, you don’t even have to look any more.”

While reacting to Saka's exceptional 40th-minute strike against Ukraine earlier today at Wembley, Pearce said:

“A world-class finish. Back to goal, turned it onto his left and wowee, goalkeeper absolutely no chance. Curled right inside the far post, brilliant finish from a magnificent player who is getting better and better.”

Gareth Southgate showers praise on Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka

England manager Gareth Southgate also heaped praise on Arsenal forward Saka prior to his team's 2-0 Euro 2024 qualification game victory against Ukraine.

Announcing the squad for their games against Italy and Ukraine, Southgate said of Saka:

"People find themselves doing what I’ve just done, you start to smile. Because that’s what he brings to you, you know? You feel a warmth. You feel a fabulous human who has broken into the team at a time they weren’t playing so well - and excelled. Now they are pushing for the title - and he’s excelling again."

He continued:

"Bukayo recovered from the obvious setback with us, he has the warmth of the fans with him who can see what he’s about, can see the genuine nature of his personality."

Saka will next be in action when Arsenal host Leeds United in the Premier League on April 1.

