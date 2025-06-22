"He should give me one of his Ballons d'Or!” - When former Sporting CP star claimed that he was 'better' than Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Sporting CP academy winger Fabio Paim once claimed that he was more talented than Cristiano Ronaldo. Paim also jokingly stated that Ronaldo should have given him one of his five Ballons d'Or.

Fabio Paim played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Sporting's academy between 1997 and 2002. The former was regarded as one of the most promising youngsters in Europe, so much so that when Ronaldo joined Manchester United in 2003, he reportedly stated (via Daily Express):

“If you think I'm good, wait until you see Fabio Paim.”

Despite allegedly being more talented than Cristiano Ronaldo at the time, Paim was unable to progress in his senior career due to distractions off the pitch. The 37-year-old failed to make a single appearance for Sporting CP. He joined several clubs on loan, including Chelsea in 2008, but never managed to settle anywhere.

Paim spoke to The Sun in 2023, admitting that he failed to succeed due to his mentality. As per the aforementioned source, he said:

“I was really special. I must be humble but this is the truth. Unfortunately back then there was not Instagram or Facebook, nothing was recorded like nowadays but I strongly and honestly believe that until today there was no other like me with the same quality I had. Cristiano, for all his effort and hard work, went to a level he deserves."

He added:

“But when I was playing, if I had the same effort and commitment, I would be better than him. If I speak about technique, I was better. I was a small Ronaldinho. But as we can see, it's not the technique that leads us to wherever. But yes at that time I was better than Cristiano. I believe he should give me one of his Ballons d'Or!”

Paim hasn't featured for a club since 2020, last representing Polish side LZS Starowice, where he made six appearances in total.

"The talent was there but my mind wasn't" - When Fabio Paim explained why he never reached Cristiano Ronaldo's level

In the same interview, Fabio Paim further delved into why he was never able to reach the same heights as Cristiano Ronaldo. The former admitted his focus was on women and partying, instead of football, which prevented him from representing the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Paim continued:

“As I was earning lots of money, I got the illusion I didn't need the effort. It is impossible for a person like me to be a millionaire. I regret some of my choices. Now I'm at a different age so can see the picture differently."

He added:

"The talent was there but my mind wasn't. My head was on women and partying, everywhere else apart from football. I played some matches but my body was not in its best shape and didn’t respond to what people were demanding from me because if I could, I would have been at Barcelona or Real Madrid.”

Cristiano Ronaldo combined talent with hard work on and off the pitch, ensuring he established himself as one of the greatest players of all time. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still going strong at the age of 40 and currently represents Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team.

On the other hand, Fabio Paim spent a year in prison in 2019 after being caught in possession of cocaine. After failing to make a comeback in football, he reportedly entered the adult industry last year.

