"He gives the team an extra edge" - Erik ten Hag gives Manchester United midfielder Casemiro new nickname after Antony's 'guard dog' claim

Erik ten Hag has recently revealed his new nickname for Manchester United defensive midfielder Casemiro.

Following a slow start to life at Old Trafford after his summer transfer from Real Madrid, Casemiro is in fine form and finding his feet in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old star has made 14 appearances for the Red Devils this term, starting the previous five Premier League encounters.

Manchester United @ManUtd



After a string of strong performances,



#MUFC 🧱 The cement between the stones.After a string of strong performances, @Casemiro has been voted our Player of the Month! 🧱 The cement between the stones.After a string of strong performances, @Casemiro has been voted our Player of the Month! 💪🔴#MUFC https://t.co/mY0gEguFwf

The Brazilian international initially found it difficult to break into the Manchester United team due to their excellent form, but the five-time Champions League winner is now very much a first-choice player.

During a press conference, Ten Hag revealed that he calls Casemiro 'the cement' due to his solid nature in midfield. When explaining his nickname for the tenacious South American, the former Ajax boss told reporters (as per The Mirror):

“I call him the cement in the midfield. I think in and out of possession he makes such a difference and he gives the team [an] extra edge and helps them dominate.

“He can also read the game and he helps the players by pointing them into the right positions. He is anticipating both in and out of possession and also he sees the pass between the lines. He is a top player and I am really happy to have him here.”

Casemiro surprised at Manchester United manager's 'obsession for winning'

The Brazilian international was asked before Manchester United's Europa League clash with Real Sociedad what he could learn from Ten Hag. Casemiro has already played under the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Carlo Ancelotti and Tite, but has admitted that Ten Hag's desire to win has been infectious.

Following 10 incredibly successful seasons at Real Madrid, Casemiro has slotted seamlessly into the Red Devils' midfield and feels Ten Hag has understood his strengths quickly.

The experienced Brazilian told reporters (as quoted by The Metro):

"After being in football for quite a while, despite the fact I’m only 30, his [Ten Hag’s] obsession for winning is what surprised me the most.

"I think he’s got many strengths, we all know it’s a process and we’re growing together. We all see he wants to win and his obsession for teaching us and making us better to the millimetre is key.

"That obsession with winning is something I’ve only seen with very few managers."

B/R Football @brfootball



Lisandro Martinez (August)

Christian Eriksen (September)

Casemiro (October) All three of Manchester United's Player of the Month winners this season have been summer arrivals ✍️Lisandro Martinez (August)Christian Eriksen (September)Casemiro (October) All three of Manchester United's Player of the Month winners this season have been summer arrivals ✍️🔴 Lisandro Martinez (August) 🔴 Christian Eriksen (September) 🔴 Casemiro (October) https://t.co/y0dJHQVD3y

Casemiro will next be seen in action during Manchester United's Europa League clash against Real Sociedad on Thursday, November 3.

Poll : 0 votes